Nwabali will keep his spot in goal for Nigeria's clash against Tanzania with Okoye out

Nwabali will keep his spot in goal for Nigeria's clash against Tanzania with Okoye out

Nigeria XI vs Tanzania: Nwabali in line to keep his spot as Arokodare leads the line

Nwabali came under fire after the defeat against Guinea-Bissau but will most likely keep his place against Tanzania.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to stick with Stanley Nwabali in goal for Nigeria’s clash against Tanzania on Friday despite the criticism of his recent performance.

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Nwabali headlines Nigeria's squad for Tanzania clash

Nwabali’s performance in Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September was heavily criticised, with fans suggesting that he should have been dropped for Maduka Okoye.

However, with Okoye out of the squad, Nwabali will likely stay in goal, as Chelle does not trust Francis Uzoho, while Arthur Okonkwo is still seen as the one for the future.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will be in goal for Nigeria's clash against Tanzania

As for the rest of the defensive line, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi are expected to be the centre-back pairing, with Benjamin Fredrick and the returning Ola Aina likely to play the full-back roles.

In the midfield, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are certain to start, with one of Tochukwu Nnadi, Alhassan Yusuf or Samson Tijani likely to join them.

In attack, the out-of-form Ademola Lookman will be looking to rediscover his spark, while Moses Usor is expected to be rewarded for his display against Madagascar.

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The biggest dilemma facing Chelle is who he picks to lead the line in the absence of his star player, Victor Osimhen.

Akor Adams was the preferred striker last time, but Chelle may be tempted to go for Tolu Arokodare this time, as the Ajax striker has been in great form and offers something different.

Nigeria Likely XI vs Tanzania: Nwabali, Bassey, Ajayi, Fredrick, Aina, Ndidi, Iwobi, Nnadi, Lookman, Usor, Arokodare

What is at stake for the Super Eagles?

The two games against Tanzania are must-wins for the Super Eagles if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations alive.

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Nigeria's Super Eagles are second in their AFCON Qualifying group.

Eric Chelle’s men are already up against it in their group after losing 3-0 to Guinea Bissau in their second game.

The three-time African champions are already three points behind the Wild Dogs, who face Madagascar in the other doubleheader.