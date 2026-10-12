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Ayra Starr announces Starrgirl World Tour with 20 dates across Europe and North America

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:48 - 12 October 2026
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr has announced 20 dates for her Starrgirl World Tour across Europe and North America, a day after making history at an NFL halftime show in London.
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  • Ayra Starr has announced 20 tour dates across Europe and North America, starting in Germany in January.

  • The announcement comes a day after she headlined the NFL International Game's halftime show in London.

  • She told African fans to expect her in December, although the announced tour poster lists no African dates.

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Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has announced the Starrgirl World Tour, named after her third studio album, with 20 shows across Europe, the UK and North America.

The announcement comes a day after she became the first African artist to headline the halftime show at an NFL international game, performing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. 

She opened with 'Heaven Baby' and also performed 'Rush' and 'Hot Body' during the Eagles vs Jaguars game.

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The NFL date was another milestone in a career that began in 2021. Ayra has racked up more than seven billion global streams and one billion YouTube views since her debut, and she has two Grammy nominations: for 'Rush' in 2024 and for 'Gimme Dat' with Wizkid in 2025, both in the Best African Music Performance category.

The tour opens on January 20 in Cologne, Germany, and moves through Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Zurich and Brussels. The European leg closes in London on February 2.

She then heads to North America, starting in Houston on March 18 and playing Dallas the next night. Other US stops include Atlanta, Silver Spring, Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, with the New York date on March 28.

Starrgirl tour dates
Starrgirl tour dates

Canada follows with Toronto on March 29 and Montreal on March 30. Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver come next, and the tour ends in San Francisco on April 14.

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On tickets, Ayra said presale starts Wednesday, with general sales opening Friday. Fans can sign up through Live Nation, the tour's promoter, using the link on her announcement.

She also had a message for her African fans, telling them she will see them in December. The poster lists no African dates, and none have been announced.

Starrgirl came out on August 14 through Mavin Records and Republic Records.

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