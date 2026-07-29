Aviation workers threaten nationwide action: Airports, travellers and ticket charges that could be affected

Key trade unions across the Nigerian aviation sector have issued a final seven-day ultimatum to airline operators over unremitted statutory fees.

Nigerian aviation unions (ATSSSAN and NUATE) have threatened a nationwide airport strike over billions of naira in unremitted 5% Ticket Sales Charges (TSC) withheld by defaulting airlines.

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Following an expired 14-day notice, a final seven-day ultimatum was activated on July 28, meaning ground disruptions and service halts could begin immediately if debts are not cleared.

Air travellers are advised to monitor flight schedules closely with their airlines, allow extra time at terminals, and check rescheduling and refund policies ahead of planned trips.

The dispute between aviation workers and airline operators is threatening a shutdown of the aviation sector, thus creating concerns of a major disruption of domestic air travel across the country.

At the root of the impending industrial action is the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC). By law, airlines collect this mandatory statutory levy on every passenger ticket sold in Nigeria. The collected funds are designated for remittance to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which shares the revenue among essential regulatory and safety oversight agencies to maintain air navigation infrastructure and worker welfare.

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According to union leaders, several indigenous carriers and related service organisations have accumulated billions of naira in unremitted deductions. The withholding of these funds has deprived civil aviation agencies of operational liquidity, creating what union executives describe as a direct threat to flight safety and aviation security.

The nationwide agitation is spearheaded by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

The joint leadership delivered the ultimatum directly to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and other defaulting entities. Affected regulatory bodies relying on the TSC remittances include the NCAA, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

While a full-scale strike date has not been formally declared, direct action is imminent.

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The unions previously served an initial 14-day notice on July 8, which expired on July 23 without satisfactory compliance. A final seven-day ultimatum was subsequently activated on July 28. Should the affected operators fail to clear their outstanding debts before the notice elapses, union members have warned they will immediately begin picketing defaulting airlines and operational premises nationwide.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo

This is the latest issue that has rocked the aviation industry in recent months. Following the energy crisis sparked by the US and Iran conflict, airline operators threatened to shut down services over an exponential hike in jet fuel. The strike was averted after the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, stepped in.

The aviation workers will be hoping the federal government wades in to solve the issues of the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC).

How to prepare for a potential aviation shutdown

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With the potential of a disruption in aviation services in the country, travellers will need to take proactive measures. Whether you have booked your flight or you plan to do so, here are some steps you should take to prepare for your air travel.

Reconfirm Flight Schedules: Check directly with your operating airline 24 to 48 hours before departure to verify flight status and departure gates.

Monitor Official Notices: Stay updated via official union releases, NCAA announcements, and reputable aviation news outlets for real-time changes to airport access.

Arrive Early: Allow extra time at terminal checkpoints, as union picketing at check-in desks or service counters can cause sudden ground delays.

Review Refund Policies: Familiarise yourself with airline rescheduling options and refund procedures in the event of industrial action-related cancellations.

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