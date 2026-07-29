Advertisement

Aviation workers threaten nationwide action: Airports, travellers and ticket charges that could be affected

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 16:16 - 29 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Nigerian aviation unions (ATSSSAN and NUATE) have threatened a nationwide airport strike
Key trade unions across the Nigerian aviation sector have issued a final seven-day ultimatum to airline operators over unremitted statutory fees.
Advertisement

  • Nigerian aviation unions (ATSSSAN and NUATE) have threatened a nationwide airport strike over billions of naira in unremitted 5% Ticket Sales Charges (TSC) withheld by defaulting airlines.

Advertisement

  • Following an expired 14-day notice, a final seven-day ultimatum was activated on July 28, meaning ground disruptions and service halts could begin immediately if debts are not cleared.

  • Air travellers are advised to monitor flight schedules closely with their airlines, allow extra time at terminals, and check rescheduling and refund policies ahead of planned trips.

The dispute between aviation workers and airline operators is threatening a shutdown of the aviation sector, thus creating concerns of a major disruption of domestic air travel across the country.

At the root of the impending industrial action is the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC). By law, airlines collect this mandatory statutory levy on every passenger ticket sold in Nigeria. The collected funds are designated for remittance to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which shares the revenue among essential regulatory and safety oversight agencies to maintain air navigation infrastructure and worker welfare.

Advertisement

According to union leaders, several indigenous carriers and related service organisations have accumulated billions of naira in unremitted deductions. The withholding of these funds has deprived civil aviation agencies of operational liquidity, creating what union executives describe as a direct threat to flight safety and aviation security.

The nationwide agitation is spearheaded by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

The joint leadership delivered the ultimatum directly to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and other defaulting entities. Affected regulatory bodies relying on the TSC remittances include the NCAA, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

While a full-scale strike date has not been formally declared, direct action is imminent.

Advertisement

The unions previously served an initial 14-day notice on July 8, which expired on July 23 without satisfactory compliance. A final seven-day ultimatum was subsequently activated on July 28. Should the affected operators fail to clear their outstanding debts before the notice elapses, union members have warned they will immediately begin picketing defaulting airlines and operational premises nationwide.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo

This is the latest issue that has rocked the aviation industry in recent months. Following the energy crisis sparked by the US and Iran conflict, airline operators threatened to shut down services over an exponential hike in jet fuel. The strike was averted after the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, stepped in.

The aviation workers will be hoping the federal government wades in to solve the issues of the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC).

How to prepare for a potential aviation shutdown

Advertisement

With the potential of a disruption in aviation services in the country, travellers will need to take proactive measures. Whether you have booked your flight or you plan to do so, here are some steps you should take to prepare for your air travel.

  • Reconfirm Flight Schedules: Check directly with your operating airline 24 to 48 hours before departure to verify flight status and departure gates.

  • Monitor Official Notices: Stay updated via official union releases, NCAA announcements, and reputable aviation news outlets for real-time changes to airport access.

  • Arrive Early: Allow extra time at terminal checkpoints, as union picketing at check-in desks or service counters can cause sudden ground delays.

  • Review Refund Policies: Familiarise yourself with airline rescheduling options and refund procedures in the event of industrial action-related cancellations.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: EFCC says Ethiopian Airlines plane was used for Nigeria Air unveiling as Sirika fraud trial continues

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Peller and Jarvis tie the knot in court wedding
Entertainment
29.07.2026
Peller and Jarvis tie the knot in court wedding
Nollywood actress cries out for help over brother's seven-year battle with mental illness
Entertainment
29.07.2026
Nollywood actress cries out for help over brother's seven-year battle with mental illness
FG approves ₦46bn Kano airport runway work: Closure dates, affected flights and what passengers should know
News
29.07.2026
FG approves ₦46bn Kano airport runway work: Closure dates, affected flights and what passengers should know
Rudeboy says he's nobody without Nigerian culture days after Mr P called local languages 'useless'
Entertainment
29.07.2026
Rudeboy says he's nobody without Nigerian culture days after Mr P called local languages 'useless'
Ayra Starr's new album drops in August — everything confirmed and what's still rumour
Entertainment
29.07.2026
Ayra Starr's new album drops in August — everything confirmed and what's still rumour
Appeal Court restores ADC and four other parties: Full list and what changes before the 2027 elections
News
29.07.2026
Appeal Court restores ADC and four other parties: Full list and what changes before the 2027 elections