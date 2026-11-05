Australia mourns its most recent Formula 1 World Champion Alan Jones

Legendary racing driver and 1980 Formula 1 World Champion Alan Jones has passed away at the age of 80. The Australian, who remains his country's most recent F1 world champion, died following a short illness, just three days after celebrating his 80th birthday.

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He is survived by his wife Amanda, their twins Zara and Jack, his daughter Camilla from a previous relationship, and his adopted son Christian.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who left us on November 5 after a short illness. He will be deeply missed by his family and fondly remembered by them as well as his numerous fans, whose support he always treasured. Alan dedicated his entire life to motorsport, leaving a lasting legacy through the countless lives he touched along the way.

"Through his achievements, passion, and remarkable character – both on and off the track – he left an indelible mark on the sport nationally and internationally. As a family, we would like to thank everyone who was part of his journey for the years of friendship, love, and support. He was truly fortunate to be surrounded by such wonderful people," read an official statement from his wife Amanda, released by Motorsport Australia.

Born in Melbourne on November 2, 1946, Jones made his Formula 1 debut at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix. He claimed his sensational maiden victory at the 1977 Austrian Grand Prix behind the wheel of an underdog Shadow car. That remarkable drive, backed up by a third-place finish at Monza later that season, earned him a move to Williams for 1978, where Frank Williams and Patrick Head were building a championship-contending outfit.

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His first victory for Williams came at the 1979 German Grand Prix, shortly after Clay Regazzoni had delivered the team's maiden win at Silverstone. With four victories in the final six races of that campaign, Jones finished third in the drivers' standings behind Ferrari duo Jody Scheckter and Gilles Villeneuve.

The 1980 season proved to be the pinnacle of his career. With four wins and five additional podiums, Jones became the first Australian world champion since the legendary Sir Jack Brabham in 1966, securing Williams' first-ever Drivers' Championship. Williams also claimed their maiden Constructors' Championship that season, successfully defending it the following year as Jones finished third in the 1981 standings behind Nelson Piquet.

Following a win in the season finale at Las Vegas in 1981, Jones retired from Formula 1. He made a one-off comeback in 1983 before returning for a full campaign with the Haas team (unrelated to the current F1 outfit). Plagued by retirements, his best results during that stint were fourth and fifth-place finishes, before he called time on his racing career for good after the 1986 Australian Grand Prix.

Across his Formula 1 career, Jones racked up 116 race starts, 12 victories, 24 podiums, six pole positions, 13 fastest laps, and one World Championship. In 1978, he also captured the Can-Am sports car championship in dominant fashion, securing five wins, one runner-up finish, and a third place from just nine starts.