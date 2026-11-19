Members can win backstage passes to The Bonfire Experience and SWAGUU Live in Concert, and MTN users can still join from ₦100 with airtime; no bank card is needed to recharge your Audiomack account.

Audiomack, the global music streaming and discovery platform, is taking its Audiomack+ members backstage this Detty December. Members stand a chance to win backstage passes to two of the biggest shows on the Lagos calendar: Victony’s The Bonfire Experience on December 26 and Seyi Vibez’s SWAGUU Live in Concert at Tafawa Balewa Square on December 29.

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6 backstage passes are up for grabs, 3 for each show. Winners will get a backstage experience where they can meet the artist, watch from the side of the stage, and take home merch.

The giveaway follows VIP seating for Audiomack+ members at Felabration in October and adds to the list of things a subscription now gets you: concert ticket discounts, backstage access, merchandise and invitations to exclusive events.

How to enter

Subscribe to Audiomack+ or keep your plan active between 20th November and 2nd January. Every plan counts, from the ₦100 Day Pass to the ₦900 Monthly Pass.

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Entry action: stream the official Bonfire x SWAGUU playlist on Audiomack, and post yourself vibing with #Rechargemyaudiomack.

Winners will be announced weekly on Audiomack’s Instagram and X pages and contacted through [in-app message / SMS / email].

No bank card? No wahala

Getting in is as easy as buying credit. Since 2024, Audiomack and MTN Nigeria have let MTN subscribers pay for Audiomack+ with their airtime, either inside the Audiomack app or by SMS to 3134. There is no debit card to link and no OTP to wait for, which means anyone with an MTN line and airtime can recharge their Audiomack and join in time for the draw.

Plans start at ₦100 for a Day Pass, with the Monthly Pass at ₦900. Listeners who would rather not touch their regular data can also buy the Audiomack Data Bundle: 2.5GB for streaming on Audiomack, valid for 30 days, for ₦550.

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“December is when Nigerians spend the most on music: tickets, data, airtime, everything. We want Audiomack+ members to feel their subscription takes them somewhere real, and there is no better place than backstage with Victony and Seyi Vibez, two artists our listeners play on repeat. Because members can pay with MTN airtime, nobody has to miss this because they don’t have a bank card,” said Charlotte Bwana, VP of Marketing for Africa, EU & MENA at Audiomack.

Beyond the perks, Audiomack+ removes ads and lets members download music to play offline: on the danfo, in the shop, in the hostel or at the party, making sure you carry the music with you everywhere you go.

Nigeria is Audiomack’s largest single market, with 15.3 million monthly users. Audiomack will announce more member perks across the festive season.