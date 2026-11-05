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Audi Unveil Special Livery for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 11:27 - 05 November 2026
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The Audi team have unveiled a striking new livery for the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The bespoke design has been crafted to celebrate Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto's home race at the legendary Interlagos circuit.

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The urban motif extends well beyond the car. Across the race weekend, Audi will showcase a complete visual overhaul, featuring special race suits for the drivers, refreshed teamwear for the pit crew, and themed branding across the team's garage.

Central to the design is the geometric "Piso Paulista" motif, inspired by the iconic sidewalk paving found across the streets of Sao Paulo. This distinctive pattern ties the car's color scheme together with the drivers' suits and garage layout, creating a cohesive visual identity for the entire outfit.

Both Bortoleto and his teammate Nico Hülkenberg will sport the special racing gear at Interlagos. The weekend carries extra significance for the young Brazilian racer, who is set to compete in front of his home crowd for the first time this season.

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