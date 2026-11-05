Audi Unveil Special Livery for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

The Audi team have unveiled a striking new livery for the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The bespoke design has been crafted to celebrate Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto's home race at the legendary Interlagos circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The urban motif extends well beyond the car. Across the race weekend, Audi will showcase a complete visual overhaul, featuring special race suits for the drivers, refreshed teamwear for the pit crew, and themed branding across the team's garage.

Central to the design is the geometric "Piso Paulista" motif, inspired by the iconic sidewalk paving found across the streets of Sao Paulo. This distinctive pattern ties the car's color scheme together with the drivers' suits and garage layout, creating a cohesive visual identity for the entire outfit.