Police arrested two masquerade participants accused of terrorising residents and extorting money in Akwa Ibom.

Police arrested two masquerade participants accused of terrorising residents and extorting money in Akwa Ibom.

Even masquerades aren't above the law as police arrest two for assaulting and extorting residents

Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested two Ekpo masquerade participants, Ine Isong and Emmanuel Ekpenyong, for allegedly extorting money and assaulting residents, including women, along the Ukana/Abak Highway.

Police arrested two masquerade participants accused of terrorising residents and extorting money in Akwa Ibom.

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The suspects were allegedly found with machetes, spears, arrows and masquerade costumes.

The police say investigations are ongoing to identify other people involved.

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested two Ekpo masquerade participants accused of terrorising residents, extorting money from passers-by and assaulting members of the public, particularly women.

The suspects were identified as Ine Isong, 29, from Ukana Ikot Esoh Village, and Emmanuel Ekpenyong, 20, from Ikono Local Government Area.

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According to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, the two men were arrested at about 6 p.m. on Monday, October 26, along the Ukana/Abak Highway during an operational show of force.

The police spokesperson, DSP Timfom John, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare.

John said the suspects were allegedly found with Ekpo masquerade costumes and other traditional attire, as well as machetes, spears and arrows.

The police said preliminary reports suggested that the suspects and other individuals involved in the activities had been intimidating residents and demanding money from unsuspecting members of the public.

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"Reports further indicate that some innocent persons, particularly women, were assaulted in the process," the statement added.

The command said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged offences and identify other people who might have participated in the activities.

Reacting to the arrests, Commissioner of Police Baba Azare warned that the command would not allow anyone to use cultural practices or masquerade activities as an excuse to intimidate, extort or assault members of the public.

He, however, acknowledged the importance of cultural traditions, stressing that the police respected lawful cultural practices but would not tolerate activities that threatened the safety and peace of residents.

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"While respecting lawful cultural traditions, the command remains resolute in ensuring that no individual or group takes the law into their own hands or threatens the peace and security of residents," the statement quoted him as saying.

The police also urged residents to report suspicious activities and incidents of criminality as the command intensifies efforts to maintain law and order across the state.