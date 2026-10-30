Visiting Lagos this December? Here’s where to stay, eat, swim and unwind in Lekki, Lagos

If you are planning a trip to Lagos this November or December, I have a suggestion that could make your itinerary a lot easier.

Instead of spending your entire holiday driving from one restaurant to another, booking separate venues for drinks and dinner, and wondering where to go next, find somewhere that gives you several experiences in one place.

That is where Wellborn Hotel in Lekki comes in.

Whether you are returning to Nigeria for Detty December, visiting family from the UK, spending the holidays in Lagos from the US or simply looking for somewhere different to explore, Wellborn is worth knowing about. It combines hotel accommodation with multiple dining experiences, a rooftop lounge, a swimming pool and a fully equipped gym.

And the best part? You do not have to be staying at the hotel to explore its restaurants and leisure spaces. You can visit for a meal, drinks or a special occasion.

Here is what makes it worth adding to your Lagos plans.

1. Looking for Hotels in Lekki, Lagos? Start Here

Finding a good hotel in Lagos can be a little overwhelming, especially during the festive season when everyone seems to be making plans.

You want comfortable rooms, good service, a peaceful atmosphere and amenities that make your stay feel worthwhile. If possible, you also want somewhere with food and entertainment close by.

Wellborn Hotel offers nine categories of rooms and suites, giving guests different accommodation options to explore depending on their preferences and budget. Its facilities include Wi-Fi, room service, a swimming pool and a fully equipped gym.

The rooms are designed around comfort, with cozy linens, warm lighting and contemporary interiors. It is the kind of environment you want to return to after a long day navigating Lagos traffic or spending hours catching up with friends and family.

There is also something quite unexpected about the property. From the outside, it might not immediately reveal what is waiting inside. Once you step in, however, the experience feels completely different.

If you are searching for a luxury hotel in Lekki, comfortable hotel rooms in Lagos or somewhere to stay during Detty December, Wellborn is an option to explore. Contact the hotel directly for current room rates, availability and seasonal packages before making your booking.

2. Where to Eat in Lagos: Experience a Brazilian Meat Feast at Rio

If your idea of a memorable night out starts with excellent food, make a reservation at Rio in Wellborn Hotel.

Rio brings a Brazilian-inspired rodízio dining experience to Lagos. Instead of ordering one main course and watching everyone else enjoy theirs, you get to experience a selection of grilled meats served at your table.

The Meat Festa features flame-grilled beef and chicken cuts, making it an appealing option for anyone who loves a proper meat feast.

The restaurant’s Brazilian-inspired setting makes the experience feel different from a typical dinner in Lekki. And then there is the swimming pool positioned in the centre of the restaurant, an unexpected feature that gives the space a distinctive atmosphere.

For anyone searching for a Brazilian restaurant in Lagos, an all-you-can-eat Brazilian meat experience or a restaurant in Lekki for a special occasion, Rio deserves consideration.

3. What Can You Do in Lagos on a Thursday? Try Taco Thursdays at Pergola in Wellborn Hotel

Not every great Lagos experience needs to happen on a Saturday night.

At The Pergola, Wellborn’s rooftop bar and lounge, you have somewhere to enjoy drinks, music and a change of scenery. The venue opens from 3 p.m. daily, making it suitable for an afternoon outing that turns into an evening plan.

Taco Thursdays give you a reason to make Thursday interesting. Gather your friends, order from a wide range of taco options, listen to old school music, enjoy the atmosphere and catch up without waiting for the weekend.

The Pergola also offers cocktails, premium drinks, comfortable seating and music. If you are looking for a rooftop lounge in Lekki, a date-night spot or somewhere to meet friends over drinks, it is another experience to add to your list.

For visitors wondering what to do in Lagos on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, the lounge is worth considering for a relaxed outing. Just check the hotel’s current entertainment schedule to find out what is happening on your chosen day.

4. Seafood Fridays, Karaoke Nights and Sunday Brunch

One of the easiest ways to enjoy your holiday is to have a few reliable options for different moods.

Seafood Fridays in Wellborn restaurant offers something to explore if you prefer seafood-focused dining. Karaoke nights are ideal when your group wants something more interactive. You might arrive intending to sing one song and leave having discovered that your cousin takes karaoke far too seriously.

For a slower start to Sunday, there is brunch at the Wellborn Classic Restaurant.

The restaurant serves Nigerian, English and continental dishes, so you can enjoy familiar flavours or try something different. Its brunch menu includes options such as French toast, pancakes, Eggs Benedict, English breakfast and other dishes suited to a leisurely meal.

This is a lovely option for family outings, reunions with friends and catching up with people you have not seen in months.

If you are building a list of restaurants to visit in Lagos this December, these experiences give you different ways to spend your time without having to plan every outing from scratch.

Event schedules and special dining offers can change, so confirm the dates and availability with Wellborn before visiting.

5. Where Can You Swim in Lekki? Make Time for the Pool

December in Lagos can still bring warm, sunny afternoons, and sometimes all you want is a refreshing swim.

Wellborn has a swimming pool designed for both relaxation and recreation. You can spend time unwinding, enjoy a poolside outing or simply take a break from the usual rush of the city.

The hotel also has a fully equipped gym with cardio machines, strength-training equipment and free weights. Guests who want to maintain their fitness routine while travelling can continue exercising during their stay.

If you are visiting with children and would like swimming lessons, contact the hotel to confirm current availability, age requirements and arrangements.

For anyone searching for swimming pools in Lekki, a hotel with a pool in Lagos or somewhere to relax during the festive season, these facilities are worth checking out.

Is Wellborn Hotel Worth Visiting This December?

The beauty of having several experiences in one place is the freedom it gives you. You can spend one evening enjoying Brazilian cuisine, return another day for tacos at The Pergola, make time for a swim and still have a comfortable room waiting for you upstairs.

You could be visiting Lagos for the first time in years, coming home to see family or simply looking for somewhere new to explore during the festive season. Either way, having accommodation, food and leisure options together makes planning your time a little easier.

Wellborn is located at Plot 9, KM 22, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki-Ajah, Lagos, within the VGC area.