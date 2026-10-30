Man runs for his life as angry crowd charges towards him after he declared support for Tinubu in market

A viral video shows a man fleeing a market after declaring support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC. The incident highlights growing political tensions as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general election.

Man declares support for Tinubu and the APC at a market.

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Some youths reportedly rush towards him following his declaration.

He runs away as the group moves in his direction.

The market's location and the identities of those involved remain unknown.

A video circulating on social media has captured the moment a man ran out of a market after declaring his support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election .

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In the footage, the man is seen openly expressing his political support inside the market before some youths react angrily and rush towards him.

Sensing danger, he quickly takes to his heels and runs away from the scene as the group moves in his direction. Other people at the market are also seen watching as the incident unfolds.

The video circulating shows that the man's declaration of support for Tinubu and the APC triggered an angry reaction from some youths at the market.

It is unclear whether the man was physically assaulted or sustained any injuries during the incident. The available footage and accompanying report do not provide further details about what happened after he ran away.

VIRAL VIDEO: Man escapes for his life after announcing support for Tinubu, APC ahead of 2027 Credit: X | mr__sulaiman2 https://t.co/RkLr64Oblp — LEADERSHIP NEWS (@LeadershipNGA) October 29, 2026

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The incident has drawn attention to tensions surrounding political expression as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election, with political parties and support groups increasingly mobilising for the polls.

President Tinubu formally launched his re-election campaign in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, urging supporters to back his bid for another term.

The market incident also comes amid other reported confrontations involving political supporters. On October 2, youths reportedly clashed with individuals accused of trying to turn an Independence Day celebration at Monaliza Park in Abuja into a campaign event for Tinubu.