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Aston Villa dismiss speculation and tie down mastermind Unai Emery beyond 2029

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 08:51 - 05 November 2026
Spanish manager Unai Emery is set to remain at the helm of Aston Villa beyond the expiration of his current contract in 2029, with the Premier League club fully backing the 55-year-old tactician for their long-term project.
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Emery arrived at Villa Park four years ago, guiding the Birmingham outfit to the Champions League group stage twice while also ending a 30-year wait for silverware with last season's Europa League triumph. Such remarkable success saw the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss linked with several high-profile managerial vacancies, most notably Manchester United.

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"Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to outline the club's future and establish the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project. Discussions centred on strategic long-term planning, with positive talks culminating in a clear commitment extending beyond 2029 to foster the club's continued growth under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery.

The objective is clear: to build an ambitious and competitive club capable of tackling the biggest challenges and reaching the highest levels of success," the Premier League side said in a statement quoted by AFP.

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