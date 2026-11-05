Aston Villa dismiss speculation and tie down mastermind Unai Emery beyond 2029
Emery arrived at Villa Park four years ago, guiding the Birmingham outfit to the Champions League group stage twice while also ending a 30-year wait for silverware with last season's Europa League triumph. Such remarkable success saw the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss linked with several high-profile managerial vacancies, most notably Manchester United.
"Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to outline the club's future and establish the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project. Discussions centred on strategic long-term planning, with positive talks culminating in a clear commitment extending beyond 2029 to foster the club's continued growth under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery.
The objective is clear: to build an ambitious and competitive club capable of tackling the biggest challenges and reaching the highest levels of success," the Premier League side said in a statement quoted by AFP.