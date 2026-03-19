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Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Other Arab Nations Call on Iran to Immediately Halt Attacks in the Region

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:28 - 19 March 2026
Arab Nations Demands That Iran Stop Bombing Countries In The Region
Arab and Islamic nations urge Iran to halt attacks after Riyadh meeting, warning of rising regional tensions.
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Foreign ministers from across the Arab and Islamic world have issued a strong warning to Iran, calling for an immediate halt to its recent wave of missile and drone attacks following a high-level consultative meeting in Riyadh.

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The emergency meeting brought together top diplomats from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Jordan. Their joint statement reflects growing alarm over escalating tensions and the potential for a wider regional conflict.

In the statement, the ministers condemned Iran’s recent strikes, which they say have targeted critical infrastructure and civilian areas across multiple countries. Facilities such as oil installations, airports, residential zones, and diplomatic missions were reportedly affected, raising concerns about safety, economic stability, and international law violations.

The coalition of nations made it clear that such actions are unacceptable, urging Iran to “immediately halt” all military operations. They stressed that continued aggression not only undermines regional security but also threatens global energy supplies and key maritime routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Beyond condemnation, the ministers emphasised the importance of respecting national sovereignty and avoiding interference in the internal affairs of other states. They warned that ongoing attacks could further isolate Iran diplomatically and worsen already strained relations with its neighbours.

The meeting also highlighted a shared commitment among the participating countries to pursue de-escalation and dialogue. However, there was a firm undertone that nations have the right to defend themselves if provoked, signalling that patience may be wearing thin.

This development comes at a time of heightened instability in the Middle East, with tensions involving Iran, Israel, and Western powers continuing to rise. Analysts say the unified stance from Arab and Islamic countries is significant, as it reflects a rare moment of alignment on a deeply sensitive geopolitical issue.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on Iran’s next move. Whether it chooses to scale back its actions or continue on its current path could determine if the region moves toward diplomacy, or slips further into conflict.

RELATED: Top US Counterterrorism Chief Quits; Says Iran War Was Unnecessary and Misguided

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