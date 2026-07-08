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Apple Gift Card to Naira rate in Nigeria (2026 Updated Guide)

Imagine receiving a $100 Apple Gift Card only to discover that one platform offers ₦20,000 more than another for the same card.

With Apple Gift Card rates changing daily in Nigeria, knowing where and when to sell can make a significant difference in your payout. This guide explains current Apple Gift Card rates, factors that influence pricing, and how to maximise your earnings when trading.

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What is an Apple Gift Card?

An Apple Gift Card is a prepaid digital or physical card issued by Apple that can be used to purchase products, services, and digital content within Apple's ecosystem.

Apple Gift Cards can be used to:

Buy apps and games from the App Store

Subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud+

Purchase movies, books, and digital content

Buy Apple devices and accessories

Make in-app purchases.

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Because of their flexibility and high demand, Apple Gift Cards remain one of the most valuable gift cards in Nigeria.

How Much Is an Apple Gift Card in Naira? (2026 Updated Rates)

If you're searching for the current Apple Gift Card rate in Nigeria, it's important to understand that there isn't a fixed rate.

Apple Gift Card rates fluctuate based on several factors, including:

Card denomination Card type (Physical or E-code) Country of origin (US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.) Market demand and supply The trading platform you choose

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Current Apple Gift Card Rates in Nigeria (2026)

Before trading, it's always advisable to check the latest Apple Gift Card rate to ensure you're getting the best possible value. Always Check Live Rates Before Selling. Gift card rates can change multiple times daily due to market conditions.

Jophab provides real-time rate updates, helping users make informed trading decisions and maximise their payouts.

How Much is a $100 Apple Gift Card in Naira?

The answer depends largely on the card type and region.

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Based on current market estimates:

$100 Apple Gift Card to Naira.

US Physical Card → ₦110,000 – ₦135,000

US E-code → ₦96,,000 – ₦115,000

UK Card → ₦122,000 – ₦155,000

Canada Card → ₦69,000 – ₦85,,000

Australia Card → ₦65,000 – ₦90,000

To get the exact value of your card at any moment, check the Apple Gift Card Rate Calculator before initiating a trade.

Other Apple Gift Card Rates in Nigeria (2026)

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$50 Apple Gift Card to Naira

US Physical → ₦51,000 – ₦61,500

US E-code → ₦41,500 – ₦55,500

UK → ₦50,000 – ₦52,500

$200 Apple Gift Card to Naira

US Physical → ₦221,000 – ₦310,000

US E-code → ₦185,000 – ₦230,000

UK → ₦244,000 – ₦345,000

Factors That Affect Apple Gift Card Rates

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Not all Apple Gift Cards are worth the same value. Several factors influence how much you'll receive:

1. Country of Origin

US Apple Gift Cards typically attract the highest rates because they are in greater demand.

2. Card Type

Physical Apple Gift Cards often trade at higher rates than E-codes.

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3. Card Denomination

Higher denominations usually receive better rates than smaller cards.

4. Market Demand

Rates can rise or fall depending on buyer demand and market conditions.

5. Trading Platform

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The platform you use can make a significant difference in your final payout.

How to Sell Apple Gift Cards on Jophab

Selling your Apple Gift Card on Jophab is straightforward.

Step 1: Create an Account ​Sign up on Jophab and complete your registration.

Step 2: Select Apple Gift Card ​Choose Apple Gift Card from the available trading options.

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Step 3: Upload Your Card Provide the required card details or upload clear images of the card.

Step 4: View Current Rate Get an instant valuation based on the latest market rate.

Step 5: Receive Payment ​Once verified, your Naira payment is processed directly to your bank account.

Why Nigerians Choose Jophab

​When selling gift cards, reliability matters just as much as rates.

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Here's why many traders choose Jophab

Competitive Rates Get rates designed to maximize the value of your gift cards.

Fast Payments Receive your funds quickly after successful verification.

Secure Transactions Your trades are protected with industry-standard security measures.

24/7 Availability Trade whenever it's convenient for you.

User-Friendly Experience A simple and intuitive process from start to finish.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is a $100 Apple Gift Card in Nigeria?

Depending on the card type and region:

US Physical → ₦125,000 – ₦145,000

US E-code → ₦115,000 – ₦135,000

UK → ₦130,000 – ₦145,000

Rates change regularly, so always check live rates before selling.

Which Apple Gift Card has the highest rate?

Generally, US Apple Gift Cards, especially physical cards and higher denominations, command the highest rates in Nigeria.

Why do Apple Gift Card rates change?

Rates fluctuate because of:

Market demand and supply

Region of the card

Denomination

Buyer preferences

Foreign exchange conditions

Can I sell a used Apple Gift Card?

No.

Only unused Apple Gift Cards with valid and unredeemed codes can be sold.

Where can I sell Apple Gift Cards in Nigeria?

You can sell your Apple Gift Cards through trusted platforms like Jophab, where you can access competitive rates, fast payments, and secure transactions.

How Much Is a $500 Apple Gift Card in Nigeria?

The value of a $500 Apple Gift Card depends on the card type, country of origin, and current market rate. On average, it can be worth between ₦325,000 and ₦775,000. Always check the latest rate before selling.

Which Apple Gift Card Has the Highest Rate?

US Apple Gift Cards usually have the highest rates in Nigeria, especially physical cards and higher denominations due to strong market demand.

Can Apple Gift Card Rates Increase?

Yes. Apple Gift Card rates can rise or fall based on demand, supply, exchange rates, and market conditions.

Can I Sell an Apple Gift Card Without a Receipt?

Yes, in most cases. However, some platforms may request proof of purchase for verification and security purposes.

How Long Does Apple Gift Card Verification Take?

Verification typically takes a few minutes to a few hours, depending on the platform and the card details provided.

Is Selling Apple Gift Cards Legal in Nigeria?

Yes. Selling Apple Gift Cards is legal in Nigeria as long as the card is genuine, unused, and obtained through legitimate means.

Conclusion

Whether you're selling a $50, $100, or $1,000 Apple Gift Card, staying informed about current market rates can help you maximise your payout. Before making a trade, verify the latest rate, confirm your card details, and choose a reliable platform. With competitive rates, secure transactions, and fast payments, Jophab makes converting Apple Gift Cards to Naira simple and stress-free.