‘This is where demons live’ — Jim Iyke says Nollywood and entertainment industry glorify Satan, not God

Jim Iyke says the entertainment industry was designed to glorify Satan rather than God, as he reflects on faith, fame and his journey into acting.

Jim Iyke claimed the entertainment industry is built to glorify Satan rather than God during a recent podcast interview.

The actor said fame once made him believe he was special before his Christian faith changed his perspective.

He also recalled stumbling into acting while looking for money, saying the unexpected audition changed his life.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has made a startling claim about the entertainment industry, describing it as a space deliberately engineered to promote Satanism rather than glorify God.

Iyke made the comments during an appearance on The Joey Akan Experience, where he spoke candidly about his evolution from Nollywood's most recognisable "bad boy" to a man he describes as grounded in faith.

Jim Iyke [Instagram/@jim.iyke]

"There is no bigger enabler than the entertainment industry. This is where demons live. Entertainment is totally orchestrated and created to extol the virtues of Satanism. Nothing in the industry glorifies God," he said. When pressed on how, he did not back down.

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"What in entertainment glorifies God except you intentionally or consciously go for him, pursue him, or find your place in him? Is it the blatant lies? What do we extol that's Godly?" he said, adding that he stood open to correction.

He later clarified that he was not dismissing the existence of godly content entirely, but maintained that the industry is predominantly built for the opposite.

Jim Iyke & Rita Dominic [Pulse Nigeria]

Iyke went further, drawing a direct line between the entertainment industry's culture of self-glorification and Satanism as a form of worship.

He said it is common in the industry to serve the self, and that doing so directly aligns with Satanic philosophy, which he described as rooted in the need to be worshipped and elevated to a godlike status.

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He reflected on his own past, recalling moments when fans would break down crying in his presence, and admitting that he once mistook that adulation for proof of his own specialness.

“There is no bigger enabler than the entertainment industry. This is where d£mons live. Entertainment is totally orchestrated and created to extol the virtues of S@tanism. Nothing in the industry glorifies God” — Actor Jim Iyke



pic.twitter.com/Y0sf9vFmmi — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 8, 2026

"I've seen people cry when I walk into a room, and I look at them and think I am special. No, you're not. Once you find your place with God, you'll understand what is special," he said.

Iyke also revealed how he stumbled into acting with no intention of building a career.

He said he was broke at the time, and he and his friends were looking for money to buy beer when they heard about a paid audition. He went expecting easy money, but froze when the lights came on, and he saw the crowd staring back at him.

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He said he performed poorly, but walked away with a sudden clarity that acting was where he belonged.