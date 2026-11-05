Antonelli meets Ayrton Senna's family in Sao Paulo

Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli made an emotional visit to the family of the legendary Ayrton Senna in Brazil. Ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix race weekend, the young driver was granted the special opportunity to sit in one of the three-time world champion's iconic Lotus cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting came shortly after Antonelli clinched the 2026 world championship title in Mexico. The encounter brought him even closer to the racing legend whose number he chose to carry upon entering F1. The Mercedes driver races with the number 12 as a tribute to Senna, who drove with it during his stint at Lotus and early in his McLaren career. Antonelli has repeatedly stated that the Brazilian icon has been his biggest inspiration since childhood.

"An unforgettable day. I will carry these memories with me forever," Antonelli wrote after the visit. He expressed his gratitude to the Senna family and admitted he would need time to fully take in the experience. Photos from the visit show him in the cockpit of the historic Lotus, with Senna's iconic yellow helmet placed nearby.

The moment adds a fitting layer of symbolism to the upcoming race. Antonelli arrives at Interlagos for his first start as world champion carrying the same number that connected him to Senna long before he reached the pinnacle of motorsport.