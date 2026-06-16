Day of the African Child: The major issues confronting children in Nigeria

On the Day of the African Child, Nigeria reflects on the urgent need to secure quality education, proper nutrition, and safety from violence for its over 100 million children

On the Day of the African Child, Nigeria reflects on the urgent need to secure quality education, proper nutrition, and safety from violence for its over 100 million children

As Africa marks the Day of the African Child, millions of Nigerian children continue to face challenges including malnutrition, lack of access to education, and various forms of abuse, highlighting the urgent need for stronger protection and support.

Nigeria has one of the world's highest numbers of malnourished and out-of-school children, with poverty and insecurity worsening the situation.

Millions of children lack access to quality education due to factors such as child labour, inadequate school infrastructure, early marriage, and conflict.

Many Nigerian children experience physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, underscoring the need for stronger child protection measures and support systems.

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Every year on June 16, Africa marks the Day of the African Child, a day set aside to honour the courage of the students who participated in the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa and to reflect on the challenges facing children across the continent.

While significant progress has been made in advancing children's rights, millions of Nigerian children continue to face barriers that deny them the opportunity to survive, learn, and thrive. From malnutrition and poor access to education to violence and abuse, many children are still being left behind.

One of the most pressing challenges is malnutrition. Despite being Africa's largest economy, Nigeria has one of the highest burdens of child malnutrition in the world. According to UNICEF, Nigeria has the second-highest number of stunted children globally, with 32 per cent of children under five affected. An estimated two million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition that weakens immunity and increases the risk of death. Malnutrition is also linked to nearly 45 per cent of deaths among children under five in the country.

With UNICEF estimating that roughly 10.5 million children are out of school in Nigeria, the country accounts for one of the largest out-of-school populations globally.

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Poor nutrition does not only affect a child's physical growth; it also impacts brain development, school performance, and future earning potential. For many families struggling with poverty and rising food prices, providing nutritious meals has become increasingly difficult.

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Education remains another major concern. Although primary education is officially free and compulsory, millions of Nigerian children are still out of school. UNICEF estimates that about 10.5 million children between the ages of five and 14 are not attending school, giving Nigeria one of the largest out-of-school populations in the world. In fact, one in every five out-of-school children globally is Nigerian.

Several factors contribute to this crisis, including poverty, child labour, insecurity, early marriage, and inadequate school infrastructure. In parts of northern Nigeria, school attendance remains particularly low, while attacks on schools and student abductions have further discouraged parents from sending their children to class.

Even for children who are enrolled, access to quality education remains a challenge. Overcrowded classrooms, shortages of qualified teachers, and limited learning resources continue to affect learning outcomes across many parts of the country.

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Stunting affects 32% of Nigerian children under five, making severe acute malnutrition a critical hurdle that directly impacts physical and cognitive growth.

Beyond education and nutrition, violence against children remains a widespread but often underreported problem. UNICEF reports that six out of every 10 Nigerian children experience some form of violence before the age of 18. This includes physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, often perpetrated by people known to the child and in places where they should feel safe, such as homes, schools, and communities.

Sexual violence is particularly concerning. UNICEF data shows that one in four girls and one in 10 boys in Nigeria have experienced sexual violence before adulthood. Yet only a small fraction of victims receive support or professional assistance after reporting abuse.

READ ALSO: UNICEF, foundation rescue over 20 girls from early marriage in Sokoto

Domestic violence also continues to affect countless children. Many grow up in environments where harsh physical punishment is considered normal, exposing them to emotional trauma and long-term psychological harm. Experts warn that children who experience violence are more likely to suffer mental health challenges, struggle academically, and face difficulties later in life.

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As data reveals that six out of ten children experience violence before age 18, advocates are demanding stricter enforcement of child protection laws to ensure safe environments.

The Day of the African Child serves as a reminder that children are not just future leaders—they are citizens with rights that must be protected today. Ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to nutritious food, quality education, healthcare, and protection from abuse requires sustained commitment from governments, communities, parents, and development partners.

Nigeria is home to more than 100 million children and adolescents, representing nearly half of the country's population. Investing in their well-being is not simply a moral obligation; it is essential for the nation's future development and prosperity.