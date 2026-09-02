68-year-old British grandma cries out as Nigerian husband, 31, disappears after getting UK spouse visa

A 68-year-old British grandmother says her 31-year-old Nigerian husband disappeared after moving to the UK on a spouse visa.

Dawn Otewell, 68, says her 31-year-old Nigerian husband disappeared after arriving in the UK on a spouse visa.

The couple married in Cyprus in 2022, but Dawn says their relationship deteriorated after Bright Emokpae moved to Britain.

Dawn says she has been unable to finalise their divorce because Bright has blocked her and refuses to sign the divorce papers.

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A 68-year-old British grandmother has spoken out after her 31-year-old Nigerian husband allegedly disappeared following his arrival in the UK on a spouse visa, leaving her unable to finalise their divorce.

Dawn Otewell, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, told The Sun UK she met Bright Emokpae, from Edo State, Nigeria, on the dating apps Tinder and Plenty of Fish in 2021, during a period when she was struggling with loneliness and depression.

Dawn Otewell

She said Bright initially introduced himself as "Brian Thomas," a professional in his thirties, before later admitting on WhatsApp that he was actually a fashion student in his mid-twenties from Benin City.

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Despite the deception, Dawn said she was drawn in by his affection and regular video calls, and eight months after they first connected, she travelled to northern Cyprus, where he was living on a student visa. The pair married at a registry office in Nicosia on March 22, 2022.

Bright later returned to Nigeria to apply for a UK spouse visa, which was approved about a year later. Dawn said she travelled to Heathrow to welcome him, and her brother, Rory, 72, helped him secure a manufacturing job at a door firm shortly after his arrival.

According to Dawn, the relationship deteriorated soon after. She said Bright grew cold and distant, made frequent financial demands, refused to contribute to household costs, and regularly sent money back to Nigeria. "I got all-new furniture, and he didn't put a penny towards it. When we went out for dinner, it was usually me picking up the bill," she said.

The couple separated in October 2023 but reconciled six months later, after Dawn received a £63,000 compensation payout following a botched medical procedure. She said Bright left again shortly after she returned from a £2,000 Caribbean cruise with her brother just before Christmas 2024, and has not returned since.

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Dawn said she has not spoken to him in around eight months, since he blocked her on social media. She believes he may now be living in Scotland running an online clothing business, and suspects he is avoiding her specifically to protect his immigration status.

"He's done a runner and is refusing to sign the divorce papers because I believe he wants to cling on to his spouse visa," she said.

Dawn, who has not written a will, said she fears Bright could become entitled to her possessions, including jewellery, cash and furniture, if she dies before the divorce is finalised. She is a grandmother of seven and said she is currently managing several health conditions, including heart disease, sciatica, angina and IBS.