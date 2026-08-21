VIDEO: Davido hugs Wike, says “I beat you guys” after Adeleke’s Osun victory

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a lighthearted moment with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Davido playfully tells FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, “I won, I beat you guys” after Adeleke’s Osun re-election victory.

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Afrobeats star Davido played a key role in Ademola Adeleke’s Osun re-election campaign, leading youth mobilisation efforts.

Davido also challenged the opposition and raised concerns over the handling of results during the tightly contested Osun governorship election.

In a video shared online, Davido playfully challenged Wike as the pair exchanged words over the outcome of the recently concluded Osun State governorship election.

“I won, I beat you guys,” Davido said.

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The singer appeared to be referring to the election victory of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who secured a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party.

Wike, a notable member of the All Progressives Congress, appeared reluctant to admit defeat as Davido insisted that his side had emerged victorious.

The exchange remained playful, with Davido later prostrating to greet Wike, a gesture that drew laughter from those around them.

The moment comes days after Adeleke defeated the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, in a closely watched Osun governorship election.

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Adeleke polled 511,067 votes to defeat Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes, giving the incumbent a margin of 66,252 votes.

The election had attracted significant attention as Adeleke sought a second term against the APC, with the contest widely regarded as a major political battle ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Davido played a prominent role in his uncle’s re-election campaign. The singer was appointed Chairman of the Imole Youth Campaign Council and led efforts to mobilise young voters across the state. He also inaugurated a youth mobilisation team with coordinators across Osun’s senatorial districts

His involvement went beyond campaign appearances. During the election, Davido used his social media platforms to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission over delays in uploading results and called out political figures over the handling of the poll. He later revealed that billionaire Aliko Dangote had asked him to take down some of his posts, a request he declined until Adeleke was declared winner.