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American Champion Steps Up on Four Days' Notice for UFC Debut

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 15:58 - 05 November 2026
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Austin Bashi will remain on the UFC Vegas 124 card after the promotion secured a short-notice replacement opponent less than a week before the event in Las Vegas.

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Bashi (14-2) is set to face reigning Fury FC featherweight champion Carlos Calderon (11-4, 1 NC) this Saturday at the UFC APEX. Calderon stepped in on just four days' notice after Bashi's original opponent, Lucas Brennan, suffered a torn ACL, according to MMA Fighting.

Bashi has experienced a turbulent run in the UFC since earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. After losing his undefeated record to Christian Rodriguez, he rebounded with a first-round submission victory over John Yannis, but fell short in July, dropping a decision to Jose Delgado.

Calderon, nicknamed "Chief," makes his promotional debut riding a three-fight winning streak and having claimed victory in five of his last six outings. In October, he successfully defended his Fury FC strap with a five-round unanimous decision win over Loram Esteves.

The UFC Vegas 124 lineup has undergone several late shake-ups. The new main event features a heavyweight showdown between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker, which was elevated after an injury sidelined Sean Brady from his clash with Gabriel Bonfim. In the co-main event, strawweight contenders Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba will collide in a high-stakes divisional clash.

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