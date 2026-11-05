American Champion Steps Up on Four Days' Notice for UFC Debut

Austin Bashi will remain on the UFC Vegas 124 card after the promotion secured a short-notice replacement opponent less than a week before the event in Las Vegas.

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Bashi (14-2) is set to face reigning Fury FC featherweight champion Carlos Calderon (11-4, 1 NC) this Saturday at the UFC APEX. Calderon stepped in on just four days' notice after Bashi's original opponent, Lucas Brennan, suffered a torn ACL, according to MMA Fighting.

Bashi has experienced a turbulent run in the UFC since earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. After losing his undefeated record to Christian Rodriguez, he rebounded with a first-round submission victory over John Yannis, but fell short in July, dropping a decision to Jose Delgado.

Calderon, nicknamed "Chief," makes his promotional debut riding a three-fight winning streak and having claimed victory in five of his last six outings. In October, he successfully defended his Fury FC strap with a five-round unanimous decision win over Loram Esteves.