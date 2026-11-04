Advertisement

Ronaldo's Almería will donate matchday proceeds to late Tenerife striker's Family

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:06 - 04 November 2026
Image
Spanish Segunda División side UD Almería will donate all ticket proceeds from their Matchday 34 fixture against Tenerife to the family of the late Jesús de Miguel.
Advertisement

Spanish Segunda División side UD Almería have announced a profoundly moving gesture, confirming that all proceeds from their Matchday 34 home fixture against Tenerife in April will be donated directly to the family of the late Jesús de Miguel.

Advertisement

The footballing world was plunged into mourning on Tuesday when the 30-year-old Tenerife striker tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

 The fatal medical emergency followed a severe on-field collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a league match on Monday evening.

Recognising the devastating impact of the sudden loss, the Andalusian club released a poignant official statement detailing their financial commitment to the grieving family.

Advertisement

"We are fully aware that nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, and that no form of support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain caused by a tragedy of this kind," Almería's statement read.

The scheduled match in April will undoubtedly carry emotional weight, as will every game Tenerife will play in the considerable future. Earlier this season, Tenerife successfully defeated Almería in the first leg of their league encounters, adding a competitive backdrop to what will now serve as a solemn tribute.

A massive financial sacrifice

For a club competing in Spain's second tier, voluntarily sacrificing an entire matchday's revenue represents an incredibly generous and substantial gesture.

Advertisement

Unlike LALIGA teams, Segunda División clubs do not benefit from astronomical television broadcasting deals. Consequently, stadium gate receipts, matchday hospitality, and local ticket sales serve as crucial streams of income for their seasonal operating budgets.

Almería's ownership endorsed the charitable initiative. The club is currently controlled by the Saudi investment consortium SMC Group, led by President Mohammed Al-Khereiji, and prominently features Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who purchased a 25% stake in the club through CR7 Sports Investments in February 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...