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New Music Friday: songs to check out featuring Phyno, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Rybeena and more

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:00 - 30 October 2026
New Music Friday: Songs to check out this week
From street-pop club anthems to soulful Afrobeats and gospel fusions, explore the latest tracks shaping the festive soundscape.
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Phyno's Let That Sink In and Kirk Franklin's double album I Am What I Am both landed on October 30, anchoring a Friday that also brings an Omah Lay and Gunna cut from the Clarity of Mind deluxe, a Joshua Baraka and Tiwa Savage pairing released early on the back of TikTok demand, and the lead single from Mayorkun's upcoming EP. 

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With the festive season approaching, the street-pop and club records on this week's list are already positioning for December.

Phyno ft Wande Coal - Ndewo

The second track on Let That Sink In, Phyno’s sixth solo album and his first major body of work in nearly a decade since The Playmaker. ‘Ndewo’ pairs his indigenous rap style with Wande Coal’s soulful vocals, and the two blend well. Phyno remains dependable, and this keeps that run going.

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Omah Lay ft Gunna - Back to Lagos

Taken from the deluxe edition of Clarity of Mind, the record sets Gunna’s smooth, atmospheric verse against Omah Lay’s hypnotic, melancholic melodies. The global trap elements give it a different texture from his usual sound. It is average, but it fits comfortably on a playlist.

Kirk Franklin ft Davido - Hope In You

A standout feature on I Am What I Am, ‘Hope In You’ bridges traditional gospel choir arrangements with African pop rhythms. Whether the collaboration was needed is debatable, and the lyrics weaken it in places, but it holds together as a good song.

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Joshua Baraka ft Tiwa Savage - Commando

The second track on Recess II, released on October 28 after fans responded strongly to snippets on TikTok. ‘Commando’ blends East African R&B and pop with West African Afrobeats, and both artists are in form. The strongest pairing on the list.

Mayorkun - Home Training

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The lead single for the newly announced EP Long Live, The Mayor!, due on November 30. ‘Home Training’ pairs an upbeat, energetic groove with the catchy songwriting he is known for. It is nothing spectacular, but it is very enjoyable and sets the EP up well.

Peruzzi ft Zlatan, Shoday - Inferno

A high-energy street-pop record that splits the work three ways. Peruzzi supplies the sweet melodic hooks, Zlatan brings his ad-libs and Yoruba chant-style bars, and rising act Shoday adds smooth, catchy refrains. The balance between the three styles is what makes it work.

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Naira Marley ft Rexxie - Jaiye

Reunites Naira Marley with his primary hitmaker Rexxie, the pair behind the Zanku wave and a run of street-pop classics. ‘Jaiye’ fuses Amapiano-flavoured rhythms with Marlian-style energy, and it is a clear club starter for the detty December season. Naira Marley holds it down as the pioneer of this sound in recent times.

Skales - Leg In Leg Out (LILO)

Driven by rhythmic percussion and built around catchy dance instructions, ‘LILO’ plays straight into Nigerian street dance culture. It is an attempt at something and does not quite land as a song, but where people want any excuse to dance, it will work.

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Kashcoming ft Mavo - Spend Spend

Bridges smooth Afrobeats production with modern trap elements in an Afro-fusion setting. ‘Spend Spend’ sounds like typical Mavo, which keeps it polished but leaves little that is original.

Poco Lee ft DJ Kamol 2 - Play Play

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Fast-paced, club-focused street-hop made for nightlife. ‘Play Play’ puts you in the mood for a rave or party almost immediately, which is typical Poco Lee. Familiar ground, but effective for its purpose.

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