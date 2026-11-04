Advertisement

Arokodare asked for more money — Ajax director provides update on Super Eagles star's future

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:50 - 04 November 2026
Image
Ajax director Jordi Cruyff confirmed the club plan to have Tolu Arokodare in their future.
Advertisement

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the Dutch giants are fully prepared to trigger the €20 million purchase option to sign Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement

Cruyff delivered the update during a recent interview with Ziggo Sport, revealing that the structural details of a long-term contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena are essentially finalised, pending some late financial negotiations initiated by the player.

The 25-year-old forward joined Ajax on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign following a difficult spell in the Premier League.

Cruyff confirms the permanent plans

Advertisement

Speaking candidly about the club's transfer intentions, Cruyff expressed satisfaction with the loanee's impact and confirmed that the Amsterdam hierarchy has made a crucial decision regarding his future.

"Everything has already been arranged," Cruyff told Ziggosport when asked about the €20 million option to buy.

However, the technical director humorously noted that the striker is actively seeking to renegotiate the pre-agreed personal terms following his explosive start to life in the Eredivisie.

"His salary too, although he did ask for a pay rise at the last press conference," Cruyff added.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.
Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.
Advertisement

Escaping the Premier League struggles

Arokodare's immediate success in the Netherlands stands in stark contrast to his turbulent tenure in English football.

During his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Nigeria international struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. He managed a disappointing return of just six goals and two assists across 38 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club.

Finding stability and settling seamlessly into a new environment was paramount for the 25-year-old to resurrect his career.

Advertisement

An incredible resurgence in Amsterdam

Since arriving in Amsterdam, Arokodare has transformed his fortunes, rewarding the faith shown by the Ajax recruitment team.

He has established himself as the focal point of the club's attack, amassing an outstanding 10 goals and three assists in just 15 appearances across all competitions.

His domestic form has been particularly lethal. The Nigerian forward has recorded six goals in 10 Eredivisie outings, including a crucial ninth-minute winner against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday, October 31, which kept Ajax firmly in the title race.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...