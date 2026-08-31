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Video: Comedian AY shares experience with self-driving car in US

15:38 - 31 August 2026
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Popular Nigerian comedian Ayomide Makun, better known as AY
Popular Nigerian comedian Ayomide Makun, better known as AY, has shared his experience with a self-driving Uber during his trip to the United States.
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  • Comedian AY rides in a self-driving Uber for the first time in the US

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  • He praises self-driving car, criticises Africans over use of ‘juju’

  • AY amazed as self-driving Uber takes him to his destination in the US

The comedian shared a video of the ride on his social media platform, where he expressed excitement over the technology and praised what he described as the innovation of white people.

In the video, AY appeared impressed as the vehicle navigated the road without a human driver behind the wheel.

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While documenting the experience, the comedian also criticised Africans for using their resources and abilities for harmful purposes instead of developing technologies that could improve everyday life.

“See, this car is driving itself, and it is my Uber. It is carrying me to where I am going.

Oyinbo has told you people that they are not your mate. You people use your juju to do different things in Africa. Your own juju is to kill people

I unlocked the car with my phone, started the ride with my phone, and here we go. We’ll be arriving in 4 minutes, basically all by myself. No driver,” he had said.

Self-driving vehicles have become an increasingly visible part of the transportation technology landscape in the United States, with companies testing and operating autonomous ride-hailing services in selected cities.

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Uber has also partnered with autonomous vehicle companies in the US as the ride-hailing industry explores ways to integrate driverless technology into its services.

For AY, the ride offered a firsthand look at a technology that remains uncommon in Nigeria, where ride-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt still rely on human drivers.

The comedian's video has since drawn attention online, with viewers reacting to his amazement at completing a ride without interacting with a driver.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

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