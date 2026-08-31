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BBNaija's Aikou and Flora could win ₦160m after Biggie's surprise Gambit twist

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:27 - 31 August 2026
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Aikou and Flora (BBNaija Season 11)
BBNaija Gambits Aikou and Flora could now compete for the ₦160 million prize after Biggie introduced a surprise twist.
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  • Aikou and Flora could be reinstated into the race for BBNaija's ₦160 million prize.

  • Viewers will decide whether to release Aikou, Flora or both Gambits.

  • Sultex and Goddessa were evicted during Sunday's live show.

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Big Brother Naija Season 11 has introduced another twist that could fundamentally change the game for two housemates who had already accepted they could not win.

During Sunday's live eviction show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the "Operation Release the Gambit" twist, handing viewers the power to decide whether Aikou, Flora, or both would be reinstated into the race for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Aikou (BBN S11)
Aikou (BBN S11)

"The polls will open, and you will decide whether to release one or both of the Gambits, giving them the opportunity to play for the prize. The power is in your hands," Ebuka announced.

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The development is significant because both housemates were voted into the Gambit arrangement knowing the trade-off, which is guaranteed safety until the finale in exchange for their eligibility to win. That deal now appears negotiable.

Aikou and Flora became the season's first Gambits earlier this month after a public vote. Flora polled 29.38 per cent to claim the female spot while Aikou secured the male position with 9.10 per cent. Both had since been operating in the house as Biggie's agents, carrying out tasks behind the scenes while their housemates competed for the prize they could not win.

Flora (BBN S11)
Flora (BBN S11)

Viewers now have three options: reinstate Aikou, reinstate Flora, or bring both back into contention. Voting opened immediately after Sunday's live show.

Sunday's live show had already delivered a double eviction before the Gambit twist was unveiled. Sultex and Goddessa became the sixth and seventh housemates to exit the competition this season, with Sultex polling 4.77 per cent of the votes and Goddessa receiving 5.02 per cent. Bells, who also faced eviction, survived with 5.22 per cent. Seventeen housemates now remain in the house.

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READ NEXT: Former BBNaija housemate threatens legal action against ex-boyfriend over breach of promise to marry, alleged abuse 

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