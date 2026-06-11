Airtime Lending: With claims of monopoly punctured, ownership of 9 new operators raises questions

The debate over Nigeria’s airtime lending market has shifted.

Claims that one foreign-backed operator controls the entire space are facing scrutiny, with checks showing that some companies listed among the “nine new operators” were already part of the wider digital services ecosystem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a new question is dominating the conversation: who owns the nine companies expected to enter the market?

The question gained traction after a viral post by popular blogger Tunde Ednut, where Nigerians demanded transparency over the identities behind the companies.

Among the most engaged reactions was from X user @iammosesphilips, who asked:

“Who are the owners of the nine companies?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The question struck a chord, with another user @hyzeek007 responding:

“Good question.”

While some comments were humorous, others reflected a deeper public concern — whether companies operating in a sector that affects millions of Nigerians should have clearer ownership visibility.

One user, @ti_phonestore, questioned whether the companies were truly independent, writing:

“The same man that has 9 lives, like a cat.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user, @iamchidinmaqueendoly, appeared to share the sentiment, responding:

“Exactly, another topic for another day.”

Beyond the jokes, the conversation points to a wider issue: transparency in sectors that directly impact consumers.

Public records reviewed show that some of the names mentioned in connection with the “nine new operators” raise fresh questions.

Rane Interaktive Mediens CLS Limited was incorporated months before the FCCPC approval timeline and lists its activities around digital marketing, publishing and web services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cloud Interactive Associates is recorded as a marketing solutions provider and general merchant, although it is publicly positioned as an MVAS/fintech/digital content aggregation platform.

Total Tim Nigeria Limited is listed as a 100% foreign-owned Nigerian subsidiary of Portugal’s TIMWE Group.

Meanwhile, Fonyou Technologies Nigeria Limited and ERL Telecoms Service Limited already operate within the airtime credit and value-added services ecosystem alongside existing players — challenging claims that the market was previously a one-company monopoly.

At the centre of the debate is a service that millions of Nigerians rely on.

With more than 40 million users depending on airtime and data advances and the sector estimated to generate N400n of annually, according to ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo, questions around competition, regulation and ownership have become increasingly important.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Optasia, through its Nigerian subsidiary Nairtime Nigeria, has operated in Nigeria for years, with local incorporation, Nigerian employees and Nigerian leadership under CEO Uchenna Agbo.

The conversation has therefore moved beyond simply asking who is entering the market.

Increasingly, Nigerians want to know:

Who owns these businesses? Who benefits from the opportunities? And how transparent is the ecosystem?

As the debate continues, the question raised by @iammosesphilips under Tunde Ednut’s post remains at the centre:

Advertisement

Advertisement