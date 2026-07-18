Airtime Lending: the prayers before the Court ahead of Monday's judgment

The stage is set for a massive legal showdown this Monday, July 20, 2026, as the Federal High Court in Lagos prepares to deliver a landmark judgment that will shape the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The legal battle, spearheaded by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), challenges the enforcement of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's (FCCPC) highly controversial Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations 2025.

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​At its core, this case is about who truly controls the digital pipes of the nation's telecom credit lines: the consumer protection agency or the sector-specific telecom regulator. With hundreds of billions of naira on the line, the final verdict will reverberate far beyond the courtroom walls.

​The Core Prayers Before the Court.

​In the substantive suit filed before the court, WASPAN and its allied operators have laid out specific, high-stakes demands. Represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kemi Pinheiro, the plaintiffs are seeking definitive judicial interventions to halt what they deem a regulatory overreach.

​The core prayers currently sitting before the judge include:

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A Declaration on Jurisdictional Boundaries: The plaintiffs want the court to rule that the FCCPC exceeded its statutory authority by attempting to unilaterally restructure a telecom market segment that already answers to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

​Nullification of the DEON Framework for VAS: Operators are praying for the court to declare the DEON Regulations 2025 completely inapplicable to licensed telecommunications operators and Value-Added Service (VAS) providers.

A Permanent Injunction Against Enforcement: The suit seeks a perpetual order restraining the FCCPC, its agents, or anyone acting on its behalf from implementing or giving effect to the disputed provisions against WASPAN members.

​Striking Down Unilateral Sanctions: The operators are asking the court to invalidate and pull back all aggressive enforcement actions, threat mechanisms, or heavy financial penalties prescribed under the DEON framework.

​Preservation of Administrative Due Process: The suit prays that the court recognise that enforcing major market-altering rules without a mandatory Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) violates established governmental reform guidelines.

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The 40 Million Subscriber Crisis: Inside the Three-Month Freeze

​The real-world consequences of this regulatory tug-of-war have already hit the streets. When the FCCPC initially clamped down to enforce compliance with the DEON framework, major mobile networks were forced to temporarily pull the plug on emergency airtime borrowing options.

​The fallout was swift and severe:

Massive Disruption: Approximately 40 million Nigerian subscribers were suddenly cut off from essential emergency credit lines.

​Informal Sector Economic Toll: The temporary three-month service freeze directly starved the informal economy of short-term working capital. Market traders, dispatch riders, artisans, and micro-entrepreneurs who rely on instant airtime advances to run their daily businesses faced real, unquantified financial losses.

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​An Active Threat: While services have been temporarily restored because the FCCPC suspended enforcement pending Monday's court ruling, the threat remains active. If the court rules against the operators, the framework remains on the books, meaning the 40 million users could face a fresh blackout at any moment.

​Stakeholder Heavyweights: Outlining the Positions

​The battle lines are clearly drawn between protecting consumers from aggressive digital lending practices and protecting a fragile telecom infrastructure from paralyzing policy confusion.

​WASPAN & ALTON (The Operators)

​Not a Conventional Loan: Led by ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo, operators argue that airtime lending is an essential piece of digital economic infrastructure, not a traditional banking loan.

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​Process Failure: They point out that the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Director-General explicitly directed that a Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) be conducted, a directive that was functionally ignored by the FCCPC.

​Market Instability: They contend that unilateral moves by an external agency put a market worth hundreds of billions of naira at severe operational and investor risk.

​FCCPC (The Regulator)

​Sector-Agnostic Mandate: Under Executive Vice Chairman Tunji Bello, the commission insists that any transaction where a consumer borrows value (including airtime/data) and repays it later falls squarely under consumer micro-lending.

​Consumer Safeguards: The FCCPC argues it has the absolute right to enforce transparency, clean up exploitative terms, check hidden fees, and ensure data privacy under its broad consumer protection mandate.

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​The Threat of Contempt: Why Things Got Personal

​As if the multi-billion naira economic stakes weren't enough, the legal battle has turned deeply personal through high-octane contempt proceedings.

​The court, presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, previously granted an interim order restraining the FCCPC from executing its compliance directives while the lawsuit was being determined. However, WASPAN accused the commission of willfully violating that active judicial restraint.

​The operators alleged that while under court orders to pause enforcement, the FCCPC went ahead behind the scenes to approve five newer alternative compliance firms under the contested DEON guidelines.

This prompted the court to issue a Form 45 Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court against the FCCPC leadership, signifying that continued non-compliance with the interim injunction carries statutory penalties for contempt.

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When the gavel hits the desk on Monday, the Federal High Court will decide a fundamental constitutional question: whether a consumer protection agency's mandate extends to independent market interventions within a sector handled by a dedicated statutory regulator.