Mercy Eke opens up on love, marriage and life after returning to BBNaija

Former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke has opened up about major life updates, including the challenges she faced while pursuing a master's degree, her career, and her relationship.

She opened up about the challenges she encountered while returning to school for her master's degree, revealing she almost gave up.

She spoke about pushing herself after her second stint on Big Brother Naija.

She opened up about her relationship, saying she is ready for marriage and to start a family.

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Speaking in an interview on Toke Makinwa's podcast, the reality star said she decided to return to school because pursuing a master's degree had always been a personal goal, even though the experience turned out to be very challenging.

"I felt it was the right time because I've always wanted to go back to school and do my master's. It gets to a point in your life when you feel like there is something you should do. I also felt I was lacking something in my business, so I decided to go back to school to see what the people who are making millions and billions of dollars are doing right."

"It was very difficult because I had to leave Nigeria, work, money, and I was changing naira to pounds. In school too, I was new and didn't know anybody. I just took myself to school, but I'm glad that I did it because I almost left if not for my friends' encouragement. It was so stressful. I don't think I am doing it again. I am done and dusted."

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Recall that Mercy Eke recently graduated with a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Sunderland in the United Kingdom. The reality TV star celebrated the milestone on social media.

Despite the challenges, Eke said the experience equipped her with practical knowledge that has helped her better manage her business.

"Education is the best thing anyone can do for themselves. There is nothing like knowledge, and no knowledge is a waste."

Apart from returning to school, Eke also spoke about life after her second appearance on Big Brother Naija, adding that she would not return to the reality show for a third time, even if given the opportunity.

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"No, I went to Big Brother for the second time. I thought I was going to get the money again, so I'm done." "Coming out of the house now, I have been pushing myself. I just put it upon myself to keep moving regardless of anything. I work hard and challenge myself."

She also opened up about her love life, revealing that she has been in a committed relationship for four years but is uncertain about where it is heading.

"I have been dating someone for four years with no ring. He's single. He knows me, and I'm not going to prove anything. I barely go out, and when I'm out, I don't hide. I really want a baby."

She added that although she cannot pressure a man into marriage, she believes her partner is a good man.

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"That aspect I remove myself. I have one, and he is a good man. I love him o. He keeps saying I'm not ready, but I don't know what I am doing that makes him say so. "First, I am of age, I'm successful and mentally, I'm ready, and I think I can handle a home. I'm ready for that next level. I'm going to ask him why he is not ready," she said

When asked if she wanted to get married before having a baby, she replied, "Right now, I want a baby. I think I am ready now."