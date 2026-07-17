Smirnoff returns to Big Brother Naija with more refreshing experiences for fans

Smirnoff turns up the refreshment as the official sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Smirnoff Ice, one of the world's iconic ready-to-drink brands, is reaffirming its sponsorship of Africa's biggest reality television show, inviting millions of fans across Nigeria to look forward to another exciting season filled with entertainment, unforgettable moments and refreshing experiences.

With the new season set to capture the attention of audiences nationwide, Smirnoff says fans can expect to see the brand throughout the show, bringing its signature energy to the BBNaija experience while encouraging consumers to stay refreshed and chilled as they follow every twist, task, party and eviction.

The sponsorship underscores Smirnoff's continued commitment to creating meaningful connections with consumers through platforms that celebrate self-expression, culture, entertainment, and shared experiences.

Throughout the season, viewers can expect exciting Smirnoff-themed moments, engaging consumer activations and immersive brand experiences designed to make every BBNaija moment even more memorable, whether they are watching from home, at viewing centres or with friends and loved ones.

Speaking on the partnership, Oluwaponmile Alabi, Head of Category, Ready-to-Drink, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said:

"Big Brother Naija isn't just a media buy; it's a cultural partnership. BBNaija is the single biggest stage for youth culture in Nigeria. It's where conversations start, where trends are born, and where millions of young adults come together every night to be entertained. That is exactly where Smirnoff Ice lives."

The Smirnoff Ice brand sits heavily on “Chill Moments”, and no other property in Nigeria embodies this better than the Big Brother Naija Platform. The house is built on shared moments: the gist, the parties, the friendships, the drama. The brand exists for those same moments of connection and good vibes, so there is a natural fit.

Strategically, this partnership does three things for us. First, it puts Smirnoff Ice at the heart of the biggest cultural conversation of the year, reaching our consumers at scale, in an environment they love.

Second, it lets us go beyond visibility into genuine experience through in-show integrations, Smirnoff Ice moments in the house, and extending the excitement to viewers at home and on-ground. And third, it's a launchpad for innovation this season; fans will be enjoying more of what they love with our new 440ml can: a bigger chill for longer vibes.

Whatever your vibe is this season, we’ve got you. Make sure you stay connected to all our socials; we are going to be giving out gifts worth millions this season.

Refresh your taste buds this season with Smirnoff Ice 440ml cans.

Follow our Instagram page at @smirnoffng for your opportunity to be one of the winners this season.