"After Real Madrid, I'm Grateful for Every Minute at Zvezda!" David Kramer's Candid Confession: Talking About This Publicly for the First Time... /VIDEO/

The fourth episode of Sportal's KabarEL podcast brings an exclusive interview with Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet and German national team guard David Kramer. Kramer discusses life at Zvezda, his Serbian heritage, his difficult spell at Real Madrid, and how he nearly walked away from the German national team.

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet are coming off a flawless EuroLeague double-round week after dominant victories over Maccabi Tel Aviv and Bayern Munich at Belgrade Arena. However, a grueling stretch now awaits the Belgrade club, as seven of their next eight games will be played on the road.

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"It will certainly be a major challenge. We're looking forward to this month and the tests ahead. It won't be easy, but we don't expect anything to come easy. Right now, our number one priority is the game against Olympiacos—taking it one game at a time. We have a few days to prepare. We're not thinking about the full schedule ahead; we're focusing day by day and match by match. If you look too far ahead, you easily lose focus. Playing in front of our home crowd is an incredible experience. The energy from the stands gives us an enormous lift. However, we want to win on the road as well, and we know what we need to do. In the EuroLeague, nobody expects a guaranteed away win, which allows us to play with less pressure if we stick to our core principles and execute what we do best. Being the underdog can sometimes work in your favor. Naturally, it's much easier at home, especially with Zvezda having the best fans in Europe. Greece also boasts a fantastic basketball atmosphere, so I'm looking forward to the matchup against Olympiacos and aiming for a win." — David Kramer

Kramer also spoke about his newest teammate, Christian Koloko. The big man recently joined Crvena Zvezda and has already electrified the Mali Kalemegdan faithful with his highlight-reel blocks and dunks.

"He's an outstanding addition and a great guy. He has a massive wingspan, and his presence in the paint completely shifts the momentum of the game. He reminds me a bit of Walter Tavares. When you have a seven-footer who protects the rim that effectively, it alters the entire dynamic of your defense. He's settled in seamlessly, brings tremendous energy right from the tip-off, and makes life much easier for all of us on the defensive end. I'm really glad to have him on the team." — David Kramer

Speaking exclusively to Sportal, Kramer also revealed that he came remarkably close to retiring from the German national team, before newly appointed head coach Álex Mumbrú persuaded him to reconsider.

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"I'll share something I haven't spoken about publicly: after the World Cup, right before the Olympics, I was cut from the roster literally the day before departure. I was completely shocked and heartbroken. I went to the federation and said, 'I'm stepping down from the German national team, I'm done, I don't want to do this anymore.' I went home, unpacked, and considered that chapter closed. Then Álex Mumbrú took over as head coach. As soon as he was appointed, he called me and said he wanted me in the squad for the upcoming qualifying window. I told him, 'I'm done with the national team, I'm not doing it anymore.' He told me to hold on and said he wanted to talk in person. The very next day, he boarded a flight from Germany and flew all the way to Tenerife just to have lunch with me! He arrived in the morning, we had lunch, and he flew back that evening. Actions speak louder than words. I saw that he genuinely believed in me and viewed me as a key piece of the team. I went to that window and delivered one of the best offensive performances of my international career, scoring 43 points." — David Kramer

Naturally, the discussion with Kramer also turned to 'Movember', the global campaign dedicated to raising awareness for men's health throughout November. Does he have plans to grow his signature mustache even more?

"My beard doesn't grow very well, so the mustache became my signature look. In the locker room, the guys call me 'Brko' [Mustache]. I think Šegi and our physios came up with that nickname, and it turned into an inside joke. On a serious note, I believe mental health is one of the most important issues there is. Growing up in basketball, it used to be a taboo subject, and athletes were expected never to show any vulnerability. For the past two years, I've been working with a mental coach, and it has taken me to another level—not just as a basketball player, but as a person. We have to talk about it openly. People often think that if you make good money and play sports, you have nothing to worry about, but mental health issues don't care about your profession or status. I deal with anxiety on a daily basis myself, but I've learned how to accept it and channel it in a positive direction. If you're struggling, never feel ashamed to ask for help, talk to friends, consult a professional, or read books. Keeping things bottled up only leads to deeper depression and affects not just you, but everyone around you." — David Kramer

To hear more from David Kramer, catch the full interview in the latest episode of KabarEL.

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