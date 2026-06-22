AFRIMA gears up for 10th edition in Casablanca, delegation meets government, media, stakeholders

The six-day strategic visit is being undertaken in partnership with Big Time Morocco with support from the AFRIMA Ambassador for Morocco, Ahmed Soultan , and other key partners, including Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMIC), WeCasablanca, Royal Air Maroc and forms part of AFRIMA’s continental stakeholder engagement programme aimed at strengthening partnerships and assessing Casablanca’s readiness to host the prestigious pan-African event.

One of the major highlights of the visit will be a Creative and Media Soireé with Morocco’s music, entertainment and media stakeholders on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Marriott Hotel, Casablanca. The event will provide an opportunity for industry professionals to interact with AFRIMA officials and explore opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange and creative industry growth across Africa.

The delegation will also undertake facility and infrastructure inspections across selected locations in Casablanca to assess venues, hospitality facilities, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure that could support the successful hosting of AFRIMA in the future.

In addition, the team will participate in selected cultural and music festivals currently taking place across North Africa as part of the region’s vibrant festival season. The delegation will also attend entertainment events and music showcases to experience Casablanca’s thriving creative ecosystem firsthand.

“Casablanca remains one of Africa’s most important cultural and creative hubs. From June 21 to 26, as we engage Morocco's government, private sector, media, and creative community, we are reminded that narratives questioning who truly belongs, who is "African enough," or who deserves solidarity from their own continent continue to surface in ways that undermine our shared progress. Casablanca, a city that bridges North and Sub-Saharan Africa, stands as a living rebuttal to these narratives, and it is fitting that AFRIMA's Road to the 10th Edition brings us here in a spirit of genuine pan-African solidarity.

This visit is an opportunity for AFRIMA to engage directly with key stakeholders, strengthen existing relationships, explore new partnerships and evaluate opportunities that will contribute to the successful future editions of AFRIMA Awards. "This is why AFRIMA does not see platforms such as this Casablanca engagement, or the Creative and Media Soiré at the Marriott Hotel, as celebrations of artistic excellence alone, but as acts of continental healing. We are thrilled about the opportunities this engagement offers for the music industry in Casablanca, throughout Morocco, and across the continent,” she said.