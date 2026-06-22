AFRIMA gears up for 10th edition in Casablanca, delegation meets government, media, stakeholders
A delegation from the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the African Union Commission is undertaking a six-day strategic visit to Casablanca, Morocco, from June 21 to June 26, 2026, to engage with government, media, and corporate stakeholders.
Led by President Mike Dada, the team is evaluating Casablanca's venues, hospitality, and transportation infrastructure to assess the city's readiness for future hosting opportunities as part of the "Road to the 10th Edition" campaign.
In partnership with Big Time Morocco, the itinerary features a Creative and Media Soirée on June 23 at the Marriott Hotel, aimed at fostering pan-African solidarity, cultural exchange, and direct collaboration within the continent's music industry.
The six-day strategic visit is being undertaken in partnership with Big Time Morocco with support from the AFRIMA Ambassador for Morocco, Ahmed Soultan, and other key partners, including Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMIC), WeCasablanca, Royal Air Maroc and forms part of AFRIMA’s continental stakeholder engagement programme aimed at strengthening partnerships and assessing Casablanca’s readiness to host the prestigious pan-African event.
The AFRIMA delegation, led by AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mr. Mike Dada, will hold a series of high-level meetings with senior government officials, private sector stakeholders, tourism and investment agencies, and leaders of Morocco’s creative and cultural industries.
The Casablanca visit is the latest stop in AFRIMA’s Road to the 10th Edition campaign, following successful 2026 activations in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (January 28) and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (March 17).
One of the major highlights of the visit will be a Creative and Media Soireé with Morocco’s music, entertainment and media stakeholders on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Marriott Hotel, Casablanca. The event will provide an opportunity for industry professionals to interact with AFRIMA officials and explore opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange and creative industry growth across Africa.
The delegation will also undertake facility and infrastructure inspections across selected locations in Casablanca to assess venues, hospitality facilities, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure that could support the successful hosting of AFRIMA in the future.
In addition, the team will participate in selected cultural and music festivals currently taking place across North Africa as part of the region’s vibrant festival season. The delegation will also attend entertainment events and music showcases to experience Casablanca’s thriving creative ecosystem firsthand.
Speaking ahead of the visit, AFRIMA Director of Brand Communications and Sponsorship, Matlou Tsotetsi, said the engagement demonstrates AFRIMA’s commitment to building stronger partnerships across Africa and promoting cultural integration through music.
“Casablanca remains one of Africa’s most important cultural and creative hubs. From June 21 to 26, as we engage Morocco's government, private sector, media, and creative community, we are reminded that narratives questioning who truly belongs, who is "African enough," or who deserves solidarity from their own continent continue to surface in ways that undermine our shared progress. Casablanca, a city that bridges North and Sub-Saharan Africa, stands as a living rebuttal to these narratives, and it is fitting that AFRIMA's Road to the 10th Edition brings us here in a spirit of genuine pan-African solidarity.
This visit is an opportunity for AFRIMA to engage directly with key stakeholders, strengthen existing relationships, explore new partnerships and evaluate opportunities that will contribute to the successful future editions of AFRIMA Awards. "This is why AFRIMA does not see platforms such as this Casablanca engagement, or the Creative and Media Soiré at the Marriott Hotel, as celebrations of artistic excellence alone, but as acts of continental healing. We are thrilled about the opportunities this engagement offers for the music industry in Casablanca, throughout Morocco, and across the continent,” she said.
Also commenting on the visit, Jamal Abdennassar, representing BigTime Morocco, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming the AFRIMA delegation to the North African nation.
“Casablanca, the Economic Capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, is honoured to host AFRIMA for this important strategic engagement.
We believe the visit will showcase the city's world-class infrastructure, rich cultural heritage and growing creative economy.
We want to thank Ahmed Soultan, the AFRIMA Ambassador for the region, and we look forward to productive discussions with stakeholders and demonstrating our readiness to host one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events,” he said.
AFRIMA, the longest-running award platform on the continent, is broadcast to more than 84 countries across the world.
The awards project is a partnership between the African Union Commission and the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA, aimed at rewarding and celebrating musical excellence across Africa while promoting cultural exchange, tourism, entertainment and economic development through the creative industry.