Advertisement

Finished The Polygamist? Here are 10 shows and movies to watch next

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 16:34 - 19 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
10 shows and movies like The Polygamist to watch next
Finished The Polygamist on Netflix? From Fifty to The Undoing and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, here are 10 shows and movies with more betrayal, secrets and family drama.
Advertisement

The Polygamist has viewers hooked on its messy, glamorous unravelling of a marriage built on lies. If Joyce Gomora's journey from social media darling to betrayed wife left you craving more stories about deception, double lives, and the women who survive them, here's where to go next.

Advertisement

Fifty 

This 2015 Nigerian drama follows four successful Lagos women navigating ambition, infidelity and family secrets as they approach midlife. If you've just finished a polygamy-themed series, Fifty makes a natural follow-up, same emotional terrain, told through a sharp, female-centred lens.

Big Love 

Advertisement

HBO's acclaimed drama follows Bill Henrickson, his three wives and their nine children as they try to keep their illegal lifestyle hidden from their suburban Utah neighbours. 

It's one of the most thoughtful series on the explorations of plural marriage on television, contrasting the Henricksons' relatively modern household with a corrupt, cult-like compound. For anyone who's lived through a fundamentalist or polygamist upbringing, it can be a genuinely relatable watch.

The Undoing 

Nicole Kidman plays a successful therapist whose seemingly perfect marriage collapses overnight when her husband becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. If what fascinated you about The Polygamist was the psychology of a charming, manipulative partner, this miniseries is close to a masterclass in it.

Advertisement

A Sunday Affair 

Two lifelong best friends unknowingly fall for the same indecisive bachelor in this Nigerian romance-drama. Watching their bond fracture and slowly heal offers a smaller-scale but equally relatable take on betrayal and recovery for anyone processing a similarly tangled relationship.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl 

Advertisement

A woman finds her uncle's dead body, and as funeral preparations unfold, long-buried family secrets surface, including a pattern of abuse the family chose to cover up rather than confront. It's darkly funny and deeply unsettling, and it makes for one of the sharpest critiques of patriarchal silence currently streaming.

The Other Woman 

A lawyer, a devoted wife and a young model discover they're all dating the same man, and instead of competing, they team up for revenge. 

It's the comic flip side to everything The Polygamist takes seriously, dismantling the idea that multiple partners can coexist harmoniously when deception is the foundation.

Advertisement

Unfaithful 

Diane Lane plays a wife whose affair spirals into obsession, with devastating consequences for her marriage. For viewers drawn to the cost of secret-keeping in The Polygamist, this is a tense, intimate study of what hidden lives eventually do to the people living them.

Sister Wives 

Advertisement

TLC's long-running reality series follows a real polygamous family navigating love, jealousy and public scrutiny. It's a useful real-world counterpoint to the heightened drama of fiction, proof that the dynamics The Polygamist exaggerates for television are rooted in something genuinely lived.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey 

This Netflix docuseries unpacks the rise and fall of FLDS leader Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence over multiple convictions for child sexual abuse. It's a far darker, true-crime angle on the genre, for viewers who want to understand how charismatic control can curdle into something criminal.

Advertisement

My Five Wives 

This reality series follows a polygamist family that, unusually for the genre, actually seems to like each other, even as they wrestle with leaving their fundamentalist community. A gentler, more hopeful watch if the rest of this list has left you needing something lighter.

READ NEXT: One Nollywood movie has crossed ₦500 million: Here are the 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 so far

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Finished The Polygamist? Here are 10 shows and movies to watch next
Entertainment
19.06.2026
Finished The Polygamist? Here are 10 shows and movies to watch next
Over 150,000 babies born with sickle cell every Year: Why Nigeria's crisis persists
News
19.06.2026
Over 150,000 babies born with sickle cell every Year: Why Nigeria's crisis persists
Drake is the most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music - See the Top 20
Entertainment
19.06.2026
Drake is the most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music - See the Top 20
CBN orders banks, fintechs to reveal their real owners in fresh crackdown on financial crime
News
19.06.2026
CBN orders banks, fintechs to reveal their real owners in fresh crackdown on financial crime
Defensive errors create new angles for World Cup betting research
Lifestyle
19.06.2026
Defensive errors create new angles for World Cup betting research
Former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu resumes duty as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar
News
19.06.2026
Former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu resumes duty as Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar