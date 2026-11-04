Advertisement

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Late Valverde strike helps Los Blancos to another UCL Remontada

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:57 - 04 November 2026
Image
Real Madrid came back from behind twice to beat AEK Athens and maintain their 100% record in the Champions League.
Advertisement

Federico Valverde's stunning stoppage-time strike rescued Real Madrid from a humiliating defeat, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over AEK Athens at the Allwyn Arena on Wednesday night to maintain their perfect Champions League record.  

Advertisement

José Mourinho's side arrived for the Matchday 4 clash as overwhelming favorites, boasting a flawless European run and fresh off massive domestic wins.

However, Marko Nikolić's AEK Athens squad, riding an extraordinary seven-match home winning streak, pushed the Spanish giants to the absolute limit, forcing Los Blancos to mount two separate comebacks before escaping Greece with all three points.

MUST READ: Jose Mourinho reveals secret to beating Barcelona

Advertisement

Key match details

The hosts stunned the visitors in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita unleashed a rasping left-footed strike to give AEK an unexpected 1-0 lead. 

Real Madrid responded well, with Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest player to reach 60 Champions League appearances on the night, levelling the match before halftime with a superb flicked finish.

The second half proved equally chaotic. AEK Athens reclaimed the advantage with just 15 minutes remaining in regulation, as Stavros Pilos fired a shot through the legs of Thibaut Courtois. 

Advertisement

Staring down a massive upset, Madrid's star power took over. Kylian Mbappé quickly restored parity to make it 2-2, setting up a frantic finale. 

Deep into injury time, Federico Valverde stepped up to deliver the decisive blow, firing a sensational strike into the far corner to break AEK's hearts and seal the 3-2 comeback victory.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...