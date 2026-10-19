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Nollywood actress Adunni Ade loses mother after long battle with illness

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:06 - 19 October 2026
Nollywood actress Adunni Ade loses mother after long battle with illness
Popular Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has announced the death of her mother, who passed away after a long battle with illness.
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  • Adunni Ade announces her mother's death after a prolonged battle with illness.

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  • The Nollywood actress shares photos of her late mother and memories they made together.

  • Adunni Ade prays for her mother's soul to rest in Al Jannah Firdaus as she seeks strength to cope with the loss.

The actress shared the sad news on her Instagram page, where she posted photographs of her mother, including moments they shared together.

In an emotional tribute, Ade prayed for her mother's peaceful rest and asked Allah to grant her forgiveness and eternal peace.

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She wrote, “lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

With a heavy heart and submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, who returned to her Creator after a long battle with illness.

READ ALSO: Adunni Ade opens up on being blacklisted from Nollywood for 3 Years

She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, sisters and loved ones, who will forever hold her memory close.

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Ya Allah, forgive her shortcomings, have mercy upon her, make her grave spacious and filled with light, and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. Grant us sabr and strength as we navigate this painful loss. Ameen.

Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. Mum, I love you. May Allah grant you eternal peace and reunite us in Jannah. Ameen.”

The actress' announcement has since drawn condolence messages from colleagues and fans, who have expressed their sympathy and prayed for her family.

Adunni Ade is a Nigerian-American actress and model known for her work in both the English-language and Yoruba-language film industries.

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She has featured in several Nollywood productions and built a reputation for her versatility across different roles. Beyond acting, she has also worked as a model and remains a familiar face in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

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