Antar Laniyan faces backlash after saying he would walk away from friends who criticise Tinubu

His remarks have resurfaced days after Yinka Quadri defended his support for the president's re-election.

Veteran actor Antar Laniyan is facing criticism after saying he would walk away from friends who criticise President Bola Tinubu.

The actor made the remarks on the African A-List podcast, saying Tinubu had not treated him the way his critics claimed.

His comments have resurfaced days after fellow actor Yinka Quadri defended his support for Tinubu's re-election, citing the president's past help to entertainers.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Antar Laniyan is facing criticism on social media after a clip resurfaced of him saying he would walk away from any friend who criticises President Bola Tinubu in his presence.

In the clip, taken from an episode of the African A-List podcast aired some months ago, Laniyan said that if a friend were on the phone with him and began criticising Tinubu, he would leave.

Asked by the host why he would walk away, he said Tinubu "has not been what you are saying to me" and that he does not have to support the friend's belief.

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He added: "If he has done it for me, I would not even discuss it with you, I would still walk away."

Most of the reactions to the clip have described him as selfish.

The clip is resurfacing days after Yinka Quadri explained on the same programme why he supports Tinubu's re-election. Quadri cited the president's long-standing help to entertainers, including $25,000 he said Tinubu paid to bring the remains of actress Moji Olaiya home from Canada in 2017.

He also pointed to road projects in the South-West, pension payments and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

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Yoruba actors’ backing for Tinubu has long drawn public attention. In June 2022, Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Taiwo Hassan, Femi Adebayo and others appeared in a video endorsing his presidential ambition, which drew criticism from some Nigerians.

Some of those who campaigned for him later voiced disappointment. In 2025, actors Fatai “Lalude” Odua and Ganiu “Alapini Osa” Nofiu said they and colleagues were neglected after campaigning for Tinubu in 2023. Actor Olaiya Igwe, who campaigned for Tinubu while naked on a beach, has also apologised to Nigerians for backing him.

The exchange comes as political activity builds ahead of the 2027 general elections. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled its campaign timetable, while opposition groups have challenged the president to personally face voters.