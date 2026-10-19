BBNaijia 2026 winners, others storm Guinness Nigeria headquarters for rain of rewards

It was a total vibe this weekend as your favourite Big Brother Naija 2026 housemates pulled up to the Smirnoff Nigeria corporate headquarters for an exclusive award presentation to receive their task rewards and celebrate their massive wins!

After weeks in Biggie's house rehearsing routines late into the night, rocking creative task costumes, and giving standard back-to-back entertainment in the arena, the reality TV stars finally got the moment they had been waiting for, holding those iconic giant ceremonial checks.

And trust us when we tell you, nobody was smiling brighter than the task champions of the season, Team Original, who won the Smirnoff task. The energy in the room was pure bliss as the housemates re-connected outside the house, took selfies, and showed off their cash prizes.

Speaking during the presentation, Jessica Orhua, the Assistant Brand Manager at Smirnoff Ice, welcomed the housemates, praising their undeniable flair and energy throughout the competition:

"Seeing young creative minds bring 'Bolder with Ice' to life in the arena was nothing short of phenomenal. Hosting all the housemates here at HQ today for this award presentation is our way of celebrating their boldness, passion, and true spirit of self-expression."

And let's be real, they earned every single Naira! The highly debated "Bolder With Ice" Challenge tested every housemate, pushing them through a wild lineup of broken telephone games, sharp memory tests, high-fashion styling, intense dance coordination, and live canvas painting.

The highlight of the afternoon was when the housemates Team Original stepped up to the podium to claim their prizes. Each team member was given five hundred thousand Naira, while Chisom and Sheba got an additional five hundred thousand Naira each for topping the Smirnoff leaderboard.

Other housemates who put up strong performances during the challenge were also recognised with special gift packages and consolation rewards, making sure nobody went home empty-handed.

It was definitely a day of glam and pure success as the housemates officially stepped into the world of brand ambassadors and mega-endorsements.