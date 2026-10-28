Singer Skales recalls traumatic encounter as he condemns EFCC’s recent Lekki raid

Nigerian singer Skales has condemned the EFCC following a controversial raid in Lekki, recalling his own traumatic 2023 experience with the anti-graft agency and urging operatives to target corrupt politicians instead of young people.

Skales recalls how a 2023 EFCC raid left him traumatised as he condemns the commission’s latest operation in Lekki.

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EFCC says 19 of the 21 suspects arrested during its October 26 raid at Applewood Estate, Lekki, were implicated in preliminary investigations.

Skales calls on the EFCC to show the same energy against politicians accused of stealing billions as he condemns alleged abuse of power during the Lekki raid.

The singer took to X to condemn the conduct of the commission’s operatives, who carried out an early morning operation to arrest suspected cybercrime fraudsters. He also recalled his own traumatic experience with the anti-graft agency, which he said continues to affect him and his family.

“So EFCC is back to be a nuisance again … it’s time for the youths to stand against these evil people who will leave politicians who stole billions and be disturbing young people,” Skales wrote.

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He also shared a video of a woman who was reportedly injured during the raid and called on the commission to exercise restraint in the discharge of its duties.

“I just saw a video of the abuse[ @officialEFCC](https://x.com/officialEFCC) personnel did to a lady … the misuse of power needs to stop … show the same energy to the politicians that steal billions … the youth are not your problem… stop acting like armed robbers. I am not a fan of fraud, nor a friend to anyone who partakes in it, so I condemn it!! No one has a problem with you doing your job [ @officialEFCC](https://x.com/officialEFCC), but do it with decency! Stop the abuse !!!,” he wrote.

Skales’ criticism draws from his own experience with the commission in October 2023, when EFCC operatives reportedly broke into his home while he slept with his six-month-old daughter after returning from a performance.

The singer later recounted how the incident left him frightened and traumatised. He said the experience made him change the locks and keys in his home and become more security-conscious. He also disclosed that the ordeal forced his family to seek alternative accommodation, while he stayed at a friend’s place for three days.

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The singer’s latest comments reflect wider concerns raised by Nigerians over videos of Monday’s operation, which circulated on social media and prompted criticism of the conduct of the operatives.

In response to the backlash, the EFCC defended its actions in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, describing the operation as professional.

The commission said its Lagos Directorate 1 operatives arrested 21 suspected cybercrime fraudsters and recovered five exotic cars during the raid. The commission said the suspects obtained money from unsuspecting victims through gift cards, cryptocurrencies and international money transfers by impersonating other people.

The EFCC also addressed the case of a young woman who was held during the operation. According to the commission, she attempted to alert the suspects by making telephone calls, prompting operatives to confiscate her phone until the operation ended. The device was later returned to her.

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