Two Kings: Phyno brings out Olamide in sold-out Enugu concert

Phyno shut down the International Conference Centre in Enugu on April 5 with a free concert, with Olamide storming the stage to deafening chants of "Baddo."

Phyno gave Enugu a night to remember on April 5, hosting a free concert at the International Conference Centre that drew a packed arena and delivered one of the most talked-about entertainment moments of the weekend, with the surprise appearance of Olamide.

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Clips from the show have circulated online, showing the crowd erupting into chants of "Baddo" the moment Olamide stepped on stage. He performed his hit track ‘Wo’, and Phyno, clearly moved, introduced him with words that captured exactly what their relationship means:

"A legend, my bro. This is the full definition of 'Nwanne dị na mba.'"

The phrase, which roughly translates to "a brother found in a foreign land," landed perfectly in a room full of Enugu fans watching a Yoruba artist show up for an Igbo one.

“A legend, my bro. This is the full definition of 'Nwanne dị na mba”🫂♥️



-The moment Phyno brought Olamide on stage at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, as he appreciated and praised him.pic.twitter.com/kkTNsvQTtl https://t.co/W13IH1vA48 — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) April 6, 2026

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Less of a staged reunion, it was the latest chapter in a friendship that has been running since 2011, that anyone familiar with the landscape of hip-hop in Nigeria can quickly recognise.

The two met during a period when both were still building their names, and what grew between them has outlasted trends, industry shifts, and the usual politics of Nigerian music.

Olamide featured Phyno on Baddest Guy Ever Liveth in 2013 and Street OT in 2014. Phyno returned the favour on his debut album No Guts No Glory the same year, where they reworked ‘Ghost Mode’ into one of the most celebrated collaborations of that era.

They later released the joint project 2 Kings, a statement of equality between two artists who had nothing to prove to each other and everything to celebrate.

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Phyno also brought his daughter on stage while Qing Madi performed that night, adding another dimension to what became a full celebration of talent rather than just a headline act doing his set.