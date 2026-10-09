ACAMB celebrates 30 years of shaping narratives, building trust at anniversary gala night

ACAMB celebrates its 30th anniversary with banking leaders and communication professionals gathered at a gala night in Lagos

ACAMB celebrates its 30th anniversary with banking leaders and communication professionals gathered at a gala night in Lagos

ACAMB marks 30 years of advancing corporate communication in Nigeria’s banking sector, with industry leaders highlighting trust, innovation, ethics, and the future of financial services.

Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has marked 30 years of shaping narratives and building trust in Nigeria’s banking industry, with regulators and industry leaders calling on communication professionals to make credibility, clarity, Innovation and ethical conduct central to the future of financial services.

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The association celebrated the milestone at an anniversary gala night in Lagos on September 30, 2026, bringing together, senior officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Optimus Bank and industry leaders alongside communication and marketing heads, from banks across the country.

Speaking at the event, President of ACAMB, Jide Sipe, said, over three decades, the association has played and continued to play a critical role in helping banks communicate with the public, manage crises and protect institutional reputation.

“For 30 years, our members have stood between the banks and the public they serve. They explain policy, manage crises and protect reputations, often under intense pressure and in real time,” Sipe said.

"We have remained consistent, from gatekeepers to strategic drivers in actualising growth, positive brand perception, aligning business values to customer needs, customer satisfaction and loyalty"

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All this have to great extent catalysed the growth trajectory of the financial sector and to that, we feel a sense of pride, worthy of celebration,

He said the association would continue to strengthen the capacity of its members as the communications profession evolves, with greater focus on artificial intelligence, data and digital media, as well as mentorship for young professionals entering the industry.

“Though the tools have changed since 1996, but the mandate remains same. We continue to earn trust, one credible message at a time, and we will guard it with the same discipline for the next 30 years and beyond,” he added.

While giving his address, Chairman of the occasion and 24th President of CIBN, Dele Alabi, described ACAMB’s 30-year journey as a testament to perseverance, professionalism and one that made far reaching impact the financial services industry should be proud of.

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Alabi, who also commended Sipe’s leadership and recalled their years together at Ecobank Group, said ACAMB had helped strengthen communication, reputation and trust across the banking sector.

“Thirty years of shaping narratives and building trust reflects ACAMB’s critical role in strengthening communication, enhancing reputation and fostering trust across the financial services industry,” he said.

He urged communication professionals to embrace innovation without compromising ethics, in line with the CIBN’s IMPACT vision, which is built around inclusion, membership, professionalism and ethical conduct, accountability, competences & skills, and technology.

Representing the Deputy Governor of the CBN, Philip Ikeazor, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Hakama Sidi Ali, said the banking industry was moving beyond stabilisation towards broader institutional transformation.

She challenged communication professionals to prioritise clarity over cleverness and to view customers as the ultimate test of the effectiveness and credibility of their communication.

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“The credibility you carry into a crisis is built in quiet periods,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, said the growth of digital banking had made trust even more critical, as financial services increasingly moved to mobile and digital platforms.

He noted that NIBSS had built Africa’s first mature instant payment system 15 years ago, adding that the evolution of digital banking had made trust a fundamental requirement for the continued growth of the financial system.

“Banking is all about trust. Without trust, banking cannot stand,” Oiwoh said.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Group Managing Director/CEO of UBA, Oliver Alawuba, the bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, commended ACAMB for creating a platform that brings communication professionals together across competing institutions.

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“Thirty years is more than a milestone. It is evidence of relevance, resilience and the ability to evolve,” Ladipo said.

She noted that while banks compete in the market, communication professionals have a shared responsibility to strengthen confidence in the banking industry and maintain public trust in the financial system.

“Competition may separate us in the market, but there are moments when the industry must speak with a shared sense of responsibility,” she added.

Managing Director/CEO, Optimus Bank, Ademola Odeyemi, also commended ACAMB for it's yeoman contributions over the years and shared vision, it has continued to effectively articulate on behalf of the banks, a feat that has helped the financial sector thrive collectively.

The anniversary celebration also featured networking sessions and recognition of professionals who have contributed to the growth of banking communication in Nigeria over the past three decades.

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