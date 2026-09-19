5 types of Nigerian bookers you meet in every Lagos shortlet group chat

Every Nigerian weekend group chat has the same five people. You already know them. You have probably been one of them. This is not scientific. This is deeply, painfully accurate. Read it. See yourself. Send it to the group.

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1. The last-minute booker

This is the person who is looking for a short let in Lekki at 3 pm for a 4 pm check-in. They are not stressed. Somehow, they always find something. It might be a studio apartment above a barber shop. It might be a mansion because someone cancelled. It is never in the middle.

The last-minute booker has strong opinions about which agents actually respond quickly and will drop those numbers in the chat, unprompted, at any hour. They are the person who tells you the trip is happening on Friday morning of the same weekend. And you go, because you know they always deliver.

2. The over-researcher

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The over-researcher started planning the trip six weeks ago. They have forty-seven tabs open. They have compared eleven apartments across four platforms and three WhatsApp agents. They have made a spreadsheet. They have asked for video walkthroughs of every property.

They will end up booking the first apartment they saw. Everyone in the group knew this. The over-researcher also knew this. But the process is the point.

3. The soft life booker

The soft life booker has one non-negotiable. The apartment must have a pool. They do not care if the location is impractical. They do not care if the drive is thirty-five minutes. There must be a pool. There must be robes. There must be a balcony. There must be enough natural light to shoot content.

The soft life booker will spend the entire weekend at the apartment. They will not leave once. They will post from the pool eight times. The trip is not about the city. The trip is about the vibe. And honestly, the vibe is immaculate.

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4. The group planner

The group planner is a saint. The group planner is also, silently, one bad Cash Transfer away from a nervous breakdown.

They have booked an apartment for six people. Four people have paid. Two people are ghosting. The group planner is now personally financing the shortfall while chasing the remaining N45,000 across three phone calls, four WhatsApp voice notes, and a mildly aggressive Instagram DM. They will not do this again. They will absolutely do this again next weekend.

5. The IJGB

The IJGB, or I Just Got Back, landed from London or Atlanta three days ago. They are staying for eleven days. Their calendar is fuller than yours. They have already been to two owambes, one gender reveal, one album listening, and one soft launch.

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The IJGB does not book. The IJGB is booked. Multiple friends have arranged apartments, drivers, tables, and tickets. The IJGB has firm opinions about the exchange rate but has managed to spend N800,000 in a weekend anyway. The IJGB will fly out on the second of January, vowing to move back. They will not move back. They will come back next Detty December and do the same thing.

The good news, whichever one you are

Whether you are the last-minute booker, the over-researcher, the soft life booker, the group planner, or the IJGB, the Nigerian booking experience is finally starting to catch up with you. Platforms like Stay Assist have started to build for the full weekend, not just the room.

That means verified apartments to actually book, rides that show up when they say they will, experiences worth stepping out for, and event tickets already sorted before you land. The group planner can finally stop personally financing the shortfall, the last-minute booker can find something better than a studio above a barbershop, and if you happen to own the apartment, there is a host's portal that lets you list it too.

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The trip is on. The vibe is calling. Which type are you? Drop your answer in the comments.