Don't use a Relaxer until you read this

A relaxer is a permanent chemical change to your hair, not a treatment that wears off. So, we will keep this as candid as possible: what the process does, what the health research found, and what careful use looks like if you go ahead. This is not to scare you but to keep you properly informed, and no claim that any product makes it risk-free. Just the things to know before relaxing hair, so the decision is properly yours.

What a Relaxer Actually Does to Your Hair

Your curl pattern is held in place by something called disulfide bonds inside each strand. A relaxer is strongly alkaline, generally around pH 12 to 14, and that alkalinity swells the hair shaft and breaks those bonds so the hair can be reshaped straight.

Broken bonds do not reform. Treated hair stays treated until it is cut off, which is why the line where new growth meets relaxed hair becomes the weak point every month afterwards.

Two types are common. Lye relaxers use sodium hydroxide; no-lye versions use calcium hydroxide or guanidine. No-lye is sold as the gentler choice, though it is still strongly alkaline.

The Things Most People Wish They'd Known First

These are the relaxer facts people mention a few years in.

It's Permanent: The Chemistry Doesn't Reverse

There is no undoing a relaxer. You grow it out or cut it off, and growing it out means months of managing two textures on one head, which is when most breakage happens. Budget a year or more if you change your mind. This is why relaxer for beginners should start with a strand test first.

Aftercare Is Not Optional

Relaxed hair loses moisture and protein faster than untreated hair. Weekly deep conditioning, a leave-in between hair wash days, and hair cover at night. This care routine is important to prevent your hair from breaking.

Strength and Timing Matter More Than You Think

Most relaxer damage traces to two errors: picking a stronger formula than your hair needs, and leaving it on past the recommended time. Neither buys lasting straightness, and both raise the risk of scalp burns and over-processing. Retouch every eight to ten weeks, apply to new growth only, and start timing from the first section.

What the Research Says

People ask, is relaxer safe, and that question deserves evidence, not reassurance, because there have been so many misconceptions flying around.

The largest is the NIH Sister Study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in October 2022, which followed 33,947 women for about eleven years. Women using straighteners more than four times a year showed a higher rate of uterine cancer. In absolute terms, estimated risk by age 70 moved from 1.64% among never-users to 4.05% among frequent users, meaning roughly 96 in every 100 frequent users did not develop it. The American Cancer Society calls uterine cancer relatively rare, and notes the researchers did not conclude these products cause it.

All of it is observational. It shows association, not cause, none of it tested particular brands or ingredients, and every research team asked for replication.

Researchers propose absorption through the scalp as the route, and burns and lesions may increase. That part is within your control, and it is why careful application matters here.

Is a Relaxer Right for You? An Honest Checklist

Weighing the relaxer pros and cons comes down to a few honest questions.

Is your scalp healthy right now- no sores, flaking or active flare-up? Can you commit to weekly deep conditioning and regular trims? Are you at peace with this being permanent on the hair it touches? Given what the research suggests about frequency, are you comfortable retouching every eight to ten weeks and no sooner?

And the one question people skip: are you relaxing because you want to, or because someone else expects it? If you are asking should I relax my hair and several answers, here are no, waiting is a reasonable decision.

If You Do Relax: How to Do It as Safely and Healthily as Possible

These healthy relaxing tips reduce the avoidable damage.

Stretch the gap between retouches, since frequency is the variable the research points to most consistently. Apply to new growth only, because overlapping onto already-relaxed hair is the quickest route to over-processing. Base the scalp beforehand, and leave off scratching in the days before your appointment. Follow the directions on strength and timing, and rinse on schedule even if the hair is not as straight as you hoped.

Then keep the aftercare going, because that is what preserves the length you grow. MegaGrowth's strengthening and aftercare range is formulated for chemically treated hair, and the full MegaGrowth range at The Diva Shop covers the deep conditioning, leave-in moisture and damage protection this routine needs.

MegaGrowth products for healthier relaxed hair

Alternatives Worth Considering

The best relaxer alternatives give you low-maintenance weeks without changing your hair permanently. Braids, twists, cornrows and wigs all do that job and suit anyone who mainly wants a break from daily combing.

Silk presses and blow-outs deliver straight hair temporarily, though heat brings its own damage risk and requires a heat protectant.

FAQs

Is it safe to use a relaxer?

No chemical process is risk-free. Relaxers can burn the scalp if misapplied, and observational studies link frequent, long-term use to higher rates of uterine cancer and fibroids, though none has established cause. Occasional, careful use with full aftercare involves less exposure than frequent use.

What should I know before relaxing my hair?

That it is permanent on the hair it touches, that aftercare is part of the cost and not an extra, and that strength and timing cause most of the damage. Knowing what the research shows about frequency lets you decide on the full picture.

How can I relax my hair as safely as possible?

Stretch retouches to every eight to ten weeks, apply only to new growth, base the scalp first, follow the timing exactly, and keep a weekly deep conditioning routine. Fewer applications over a lifetime is the change with the most evidence behind it.

None of this is meant to talk you into or out of anything. Relaxed hair is a legitimate choice made by millions of women, and it deserves to be made with the facts in hand. If it is your choice, the MegaGrowth range at The Diva Shop supports the aftercare that keeps hair strong between retouches.