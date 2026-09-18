Neutralising Shampoo after Relaxer: what most people get wrong

Relaxing your hair doesn't end when you rinse the cream away. In fact, one of the most important steps happens immediately afterwards. Neutralising shampoo after relaxer is what stops the chemical process and helps restore your hair's natural pH balance. The biggest mistake most people make isn't skipping the shampoo altogether. It's assuming one quick wash is enough. Getting this step wrong can leave the relaxer working longer than intended, increasing the risk of dryness, breakage and unnecessary damage. Here's how to make sure you're doing it properly.

What Neutralising Shampoo Actually Does (The pH Explanation, Simply)

Hair relaxers work by breaking down some of the bonds that give naturally textured hair its shape. To do this, they use highly alkaline ingredients that raise the hair's pH and make it easier to reshape the strands.

Once you've achieved the desired result, that chemical process needs to stop. That's where a neutralising shampoo comes in.

Instead of simply washing away leftover product, a neutralising shampoo helps restore the hair's acid-alkaline balance while removing any remaining traces of relaxer from the hair and scalp. In other words, it tells the relaxing process that it's over.

Without proper neutralisation, small amounts of relaxer may continue acting on the hair even after you've rinsed it out. Over time, that extra processing can weaken the hair fibre, leaving it more vulnerable to dryness, split ends and breakage.

That's also why neutralising shampoo matters isn't just a salon talking point. It's a critical step in protecting the health of relaxed hair.

The Mistakes Most People Make

Neutralising shampoo is only effective when it's used correctly. These are some of the most common mistakes that can reduce its effectiveness.

Not Rinsing Out All the Relaxer First

Before reaching for your neutralising shampoo, make sure you've thoroughly rinsed the relaxer from your hair with plenty of lukewarm water.

This step is easy to rush, especially if you're eager to finish the process, but it's one of the biggest reasons people run into problems later. If significant amounts of relaxer are still sitting on the hair, the shampoo has to work much harder to remove the residue and restore the hair's pH.

Taking an extra minute or two to rinse thoroughly gives the neutralising shampoo the best chance to do its job properly.

Neutralising Too Few Times

One of the most common questions people ask is how many times should I use neutralising shampoo.

The answer depends on the product you're using and how your hair responds during the wash. Many professionals recommend washing more than once, especially when using neutralising shampoos that produce a coloured lather. Continue cleansing until the lather remains white, if the product includes a colour-change indicator, as this suggests relaxer residue has been effectively removed.

If your shampoo doesn't include a colour indicator, follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and make sure each wash is thorough rather than rushed.

Not Leaving It On Long Enough

Neutralising shampoo isn't like your everyday shampoo.

Applying it and rinsing it off immediately may not give it enough time to cleanse away residue and help restore the hair's pH. Instead, work the shampoo gently through the hair, allow it to lather properly and leave it on for the amount of time recommended on the product label before rinsing thoroughly.

Following the instructions provided with your shampoo is always the safest approach.

How to Neutralise Properly, Step by Step

Once you've rinsed the relaxer out thoroughly, it's time to neutralise correctly. Following a consistent routine can make all the difference.

Step 1: Rinse your hair with plenty of lukewarm water until you're confident all visible traces of the relaxer have been removed.

Step 2: Apply the neutralising shampoo generously, making sure it reaches your scalp, roots and the full length of your hair. Massage gently to create a rich lather.

Step 3: Leave the shampoo on for the amount of time recommended by the manufacturer. Avoid rushing this step.

Step 4: Rinse thoroughly and repeat if necessary. If you're using a colour-indicating shampoo, continue until the lather remains white. If your shampoo doesn't change colour, follow the product instructions and ensure each wash is thorough.

Taking a few extra minutes at this stage is one of the best ways to rinse relaxer properly and helps ensure the chemical process has been brought to an end.

Why Getting This Step Right Prevents Breakage Later

Breakage doesn't always happen the day you relax your hair. In many cases, the damage appears gradually over the following days or weeks.

When traces of relaxer remain on the hair because it hasn't been properly neutralised, the hair can continue to weaken long after the relaxing process should have stopped. That ongoing stress makes strands more susceptible to snapping during detangling, styling or even routine washing.

Proper neutralisation won't make relaxed hair indestructible, but it gives your hair the stable foundation it needs before you move on to conditioning, moisturising and strengthening treatments. It's one of the simplest ways to reduce avoidable damage as part of a healthy relaxed hair routine.

After Neutralising: The First Conditioning Step

Once your hair has been properly neutralised, the next priority is restoring moisture and improving manageability.

A good conditioner helps replenish hydration, smooth the hair cuticle and make relaxed hair easier to handle after the chemical process. This is also the ideal time to introduce strengthening and nourishing products designed for chemically treated hair.

The MegaGrowth collection at The Diva Shop includes post-relaxer hair care products that fit naturally into this next step, helping you maintain healthier-looking hair as part of a complete relaxed hair routine.

Remember, conditioning doesn't replace proper neutralisation. It builds on it. Getting the neutralising stage right first allows every product you use afterwards to work more effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times should I use neutralising shampoo?

There isn't a universal number. If you're using a colour-indicating neutralising shampoo, continue washing until the lather remains white. If your shampoo doesn't change colour, follow the manufacturer's instructions and make sure each wash is thorough. The goal is complete neutralisation, not simply counting washes.

What happens if you don't neutralise a relaxer?

If you skip this step, or don't do it thoroughly enough, traces of relaxer may remain on the hair and continue processing longer than intended. Over time, this can weaken the hair fibre and increase the likelihood of dryness and breakage.

How do I know my hair is fully neutralised?

If you're using a colour-indicating neutralising shampoo, white lather generally signals that the relaxer residue has been removed. For shampoos without this feature, the best guide is following the manufacturer's instructions carefully, ensuring you've rinsed thoroughly before neutralising and completed the recommended washes.

Final Thoughts

Learning how to neutralise relaxer properly is one of the most important skills anyone with relaxed hair can develop. It's a small step that has a big impact on the long-term health and strength of your hair.

Once you've neutralised correctly, the rest of your post-relaxer routine becomes much more effective. Pairing good technique with quality aftercare products can help you maintain healthier, more manageable hair between touch-ups. If you're looking to complete your routine, you can explore the MegaGrowth range at The Diva Shop for products designed to support relaxed hair after neutralising.