After visiting six African countries, Ashton Hall says Nigeria stole his heart

American fitness influencer Ashton Hall says Nigeria is his favourite African destination, comparing Lagos to Miami while praising its food, culture and vibrant energy.

Ashton Hall says Nigeria is his favourite African country after touring six destinations.

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The fitness influencer compared Lagos to Miami and praised its culture, food and energy.

Hall says he would happily return to Nigeria after documenting his experiences across the continent.

For millions of people around the world, Nigeria is the home of Afrobeats, Nollywood and jollof rice.

But for those who have experienced it firsthand, the country's biggest attraction goes beyond music or food—it's the energy.

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From the chaos of Lagos traffic and the aroma of sizzling suya on bustling streets to the vibrant nightlife, infectious laughter and a culture that embraces visitors like family, Nigeria has a way of leaving a lasting impression.

It's the kind of place that turns first-time visitors into returning guests.

That appears to be exactly what happened to American fitness influencer and content creator Ashton Hall.

After spending weeks touring six African destinations, Hall has declared Nigeria his favourite stop on the continent, describing Lagos as "an African version of Miami" and praising the country's vibrant culture, cuisine and atmosphere.

Hall made the remarks during a livestream on his Kick channel while reflecting on his African adventure, which took him through Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa; Nairobi in Kenya; Kigali in Rwanda; Zanzibar in Tanzania; Accra in Ghana; and ended in Lagos, Nigeria.

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"Lagos, Nigeria, feels like an African version of Miami. Their culture, food—I mean, I like all of them. Africa is fire," Hall said.

His comments quickly went viral, with many Nigerians welcoming the endorsement as another reminder of the country's growing influence in tourism, entertainment and digital culture.

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Why Ashton Hall is in Nigeria

Hall arrived in Nigeria as the final stop of his multi-country African content tour, which has seen him document local lifestyles, fitness communities and cultural experiences across the continent over the past several weeks.

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Rather than making a brief appearance, the influencer immersed himself in everyday Lagos life, creating content that introduced his global audience to a different side of Nigeria.

Throughout his stay, Hall collaborated with Nigerian fitness enthusiasts, including bodybuilder Jack Manuel, joined outdoor workout sessions, participated in midnight fitness runs and even experienced motorcycle rides, popularly known as okada.

His visit also extended beyond fitness.

The influencer met with leading Nigerian creatives, including music executive Don Jazzy, interacted with fans across Lagos and livestreamed much of his experience, giving millions of followers a front-row seat to Nigeria's vibrant lifestyle.

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By blending fitness, travel and cultural storytelling, Hall's visit has become one of the most talked-about legs of his African tour.

'I'd definitely come back'

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall relaxing poolside, documenting his travels in Nigeria after touring six African countries.

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Although Hall admitted he doesn't see himself relocating permanently, he made it clear that Nigeria has earned a place on his travel list.

"I would definitely come back from time to time, but I don't think I would live there," he said.

For many Nigerians, those words carried weight, as the country has been in the limelight for everything except good news.

International celebrities and content creators have increasingly spotlighted the country in recent years, but Hall's endorsement resonated because it came after he had experienced multiple African destinations before choosing Nigeria as his favourite.

His comparison of Lagos to Miami has also sparked conversations on social media, with some agreeing that the city's beaches, nightlife, luxury lifestyle and non-stop energy make the comparison fitting, while others argue that Lagos is in a class of its own.

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Regardless of where people stand on the comparison, Hall's verdict has added another high-profile voice to the growing list of international visitors celebrating Nigeria's culture, creativity and hospitality.