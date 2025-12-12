10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Fido, 2baba, and Tekno.

The end of the year usually signals a winding down, a time for dusty Christmas covers and non-stop bangers for Detty December. And this Friday, the the playlists are stacked.

It’s been a chaotic, brilliant year for Afrobeats and its many cousins. We’ve seen the rise of new guards and the resilience of the old. We have 2baba coming through a surprise release that sends a strong message. Fido closes the year with a celebratory track, and viral sensation Mavo, continues his stellar feature run in his breakout year.

Here are 10 tracks you need to cue up this weekend.

Chickendo – Fido

If 2025 had a soundtrack, Fido’s 'Joy Is Coming' was undoubtedly side A, track 1. The track didn’t just chart; it became the No.1 Nigerian songs of 2025 according to TurnTable Charts. Now, closing out a career-defining year, Fido returns with "Chickendo". It is a victory lap in sonic form, jubilant and laced with the kind of infectious, street-hop energy that turned him into a household name this year. While "Joy Is Coming" was a prayer, "Chickendo" is the celebration after the prayer has been answered.

Balling – 2baba

There is a specific kind of weariness that only a legend of two decades can articulate, and 2baba channels it perfectly here. Amidst a swirl of relentless tabloid noise and reports surrounding an alleged marriage crisis, 'Balling' serves as a sonic middle finger to the prying eyes. Having previously pleaded for peace, 2baba has seemingly moved past the bargaining stage. The track is nonchalant, breezy, and defiant. He isn’t explaining himself anymore; he’s just living. It is classic 2baba creating a groove almost makes you forget he’s telling his critics to back off.

Don’t Stop - Tekno

You know exactly what you are getting with Tekno, and that is precisely why we tune in. 'Don’t Stop' is quintessential Alhaji crisp production, a kick drum that hits you in the chest, and melodies that stick like glue. It is typical Afropop that Tekno has mastered over the last decade. It’s a dance floor filler designed to keep the "Detty December" energy peaking.

Nakupenda – TxC, Davido, Shoday, Scotts Maphuma, Zlatan, Al Xapo

'Nakupenda' brings together the Amapiano royalty of TxC with the Afro-pop might of Davido and the street energy of Zlatan. The result is a high-octane fusion that bridges Lagos and Johannesburg. Davido’s husky vocals cut through the log drums, while Zlatan’s ad-libs and gritty verse add that necessary chaotic energy. It is crowded, loud, and absolutely massive.

MOVE - JEJELY – Steel Banglez, Qing Madi

A fascinating collision of worlds sees Steel Banglez, the architect of UK Afro-swing, and Qing Madi, one of Afrobeats most distinctive young voices come together for 'MOVE - JEJELY'. The song balances Banglez’s heavy, polished production with Madi’s fluid, R&B-tinged delivery. It feels tailored for both London drives and Lagos lounges this festive season.

Sex on the Beach – Tay Iwar

While everyone else is rushing to the club, Tay Iwar is heading to the bedroom. 'Sex on the Beach' is a masterclass in atmosphere. As a pioneer of the Alté scene, Iwar knows how to strip a song back to its rawest emotional elements. It is highly sultry, slow-burning, and drenched in reverb. This is the late-night comedown track you didn’t know you needed this Detty December.

Give U – Psycho YP, Mavo, King Carsley

Psycho YP continues his run as one of the hardest-working rappers in the game, but the real talking point here is the inclusion of Mavo. Fresh off a breakout year that has seen him carve out a distinct lane with a gritty sound, Mavo brings a fresh texture that balances YP’s trap-heavy edges, turning 'Give U' into a nocturnal anthem that feels distinctively current. It is a track that captures the transactional blur and flashing lights of Lagos nightlife, but it is Mavo’s rising star power that turns this to a standard club cut.

PUSH 2 START — Aguero Banks, Chike

This collaboration is the sonic equivalent of a high-stakes handshake between two distinct Nigerian music eras. Aguero Banks, with his raw, street-certified cadence, meets Chike, the master of Afro R&B A and highlife. The resulting track, ‘PUSH 2 START,’ is a powerful exercise in contrast. The production manages to blend Banks' hard-hitting rhythm with the kind of lush, melodies that Chike naturally brings. It’s a song about hustling, growth, and the determination to elevate.

SORRY IM NOT SORRY – Khaid

Rounding out the list is Khaid with an anthem for the unapologetic Gen Z. 'SORRY IM NOT SORRY' leans into his Emo-Afrobeats strength. It’s melodic, slightly moody, but driven by a hard-hitting beat. It is a breakup track that chooses defiance over despair.

Bounce – Oiza, Meyi