2Baba Finally Breaks Silence, Calls for Calm After Viral Natasha Row

2Baba has released a video pleading with fans to stand down and allow he and his wife resolve their issues privately.

The drama surrounding 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru has taken a new turn. The Nigerian music legend has now spoken up publicly amid concerns over an alleged marital crisis. In a video posted on 3 December 2025, he pleaded for peace and asked fans and insisted he is in perfect shape.The move comes after a tumultuous Instagram Live session, resurfaced UK-arrest footage, and a formal summons issued by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What 2Baba Said

2Baba and his wife Natasha Osawaru have ignited concerns over an alleged marital crisis | Instagram

In the clip that has gone viral across social media , 2Baba addressed the growing uproar around his personal life. “This is getting out of hand. This is a dangerous situation right now,” he said.

He then appealed for calm: “I am perfectly okay. And this is putting Natasha at risk. It’s not fair on anybody to do this kind of thing.” The 50-year-old called on “friends, family, everybody” to “cease fire” and said the couple would “resolve all these issues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This issue is getting out of hand, and you people are putting Natasha on risk. I'm perfectly okay. Someone else posted that on my IG; I’m not the one who posted it. Families do have issues, but we will definitely resolve everything,"



-2face Idibia reacted. pic.twitter.com/MapaSxJmVa — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) December 3, 2025

The father of eight stressed that people have problems at home all the time, but this one was spiralling dangerously.

2Baba | Instagram

For many, the statement is a relief. After days of speculation, unsigned audio leaks, and social media uproar, at least one side of the story now has a voice. By asking for calm, 2Baba seeks to shift the narrative away from spectacle back to privacy. He also appears to be warning that continued public scrutiny could endanger his wife, Natasha.

From Instagram Live Chaos to Legislative Summons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s traditional wedding | Credit: Instagram

The fuel that ignited the crisis was a now-infamous Instagram Live session hosted by popular media figure Daddy Freeze on 1 December 2025.

During the broadcast, two of 2Baba’s former associates laid down serious allegations. They claimed Natasha was controlling 2Baba’s finances and public image, and worse, they accused her of using what they described as “Edo juju” to maintain her grip over him.

Omo 2baba is really going through hell in the hands of Natasha oo. A lot of secrete were spilled on Daddy Freeze live from a close friend of 2baba. pic.twitter.com/YEVmbARtyH — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) December 1, 2025

The live stream rapidly descended into chaos when 2Baba intervened, ordering them to stop discussing his private life. His attempt to defend his wife led to an audible altercation between him and Natasha. Screams and shouts could be heard off-camera before the broadcast was abruptly cut off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omo what’s going on with 2baba ?



He joined Daddy Freeze’s live just now screaming “Shut the fvck up”



His wife Natasha started dragging with him in the background.. I think they got in an altercation again and he suddenly went offline



Shey dem never get my idolo like this😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Dwfv0myU1j — YOM🗣️ (@ThaBoyYom) December 1, 2025

And the fallout was swift. On December 2, the Edo State House of Assembly officially summoned Natasha to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee to explain why her viral conduct has reportedly “brought the House into disrepute.” Speaker Blessing Agbebaku described the online drama as damaging to the Assembly’s reputation. “This behaviour drags the image of the House in the mud. We are composed of responsible and educated members, and we cannot continue to allow one member’s attitude to bring the entire Assembly to disrepute,” he said .