Serena Williams has a chance to win her 24th Grand Slam after victory over Anastasija Sevastova in the US Open semifinal

play Serena will compete again in the US Open final (Daily Mail)

Serena Williams is through to the finals of the 2018 US Open after a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anastasija Sevastova in the semifinal on Friday, September 7.

The 36-year-old Serena proved to have too much quality than her 28-year-old opponent from Latvia.

The 23 time Grand Slam winner had a much easier game than her semifinal victory over Karolina Pliskova.

play Serena was to powerful for 19th seed Anastasija Sevastov in the US Open semifinal (Getty Images)

 

Serena vs Sevastova

The first set was the tough one for Serena as she battled to a 6-3 win in the encounter but the second set was a clean sweep which ended 6-0.

The game was tied at 2-2 at a certain point in the first set with Anastasija causing Serena problems with her dropshots.

However once Serena got into her stride her experience came to the fore and swept her much younger opponent.

play Serena Williams will compete in her 31st Grand Slam final (Getty Images)

Speaking after the encounter Serena stated that she tried new techniques with her volley and also hailed the crowd for supporting her throughout.

She said, "I just was like, I've got to play a little better, the crowd helped me out after the first two games.

"They wanted to see me play and I wanted to give them the best that I can.

"I've been working hard on my volleys and I have won a few doubles championships so I know how to volley, I usually just come in to shake hands and knew if I wanted to have a chance I had to come in (to the net). I wanted to try something different today and it worked in my favour."

play Mutual respect between Serena Williams is Anastasija Sevastova at the US Open (BBC)

Serena will face the winner of the other semifinal clash between Japanese Naomi Osaka  and American Madison Keys in final of the US Open Women's Singles scheduled for Saturday, September 8.

Serena who lost to Angelique Kerber in the finals of the 2018 Wimbledon will equal the record of 24 Grand Slam titles held by Margaret Court if she triumphs in the final

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
