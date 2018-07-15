Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 at Wimbledon finals

Wimbledon Serena Williams loses final to Kerber

Angelique Kerber became the first German to win at Wimbledon since Steffi Graf in 1996.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the 2018 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14. play Kerber is the winner of the 2018 Wimbledon (Wimbledon)

Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the 2018 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14.

Serena emerged as favourite to win another Wimbledon title after she dispatched Julia Görges 6-2, 6-2 in her semifinal while Kerber swept Jeļena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in the other final.

Serena was beaten in straight straights by her German counterpart who won her first Wimbledon title.

Tennis veterans Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams are set for Wimbledon quarterfinals encounters in the men’s and women’s single event respectively. play Serena Williams lost to Kerber in the Wimbledon final (Getty Images)

Speaking after the defeat Serena was gracious as she stated that this is her first step in her recovery to the top.

She said, "I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today."

''It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappoinited, I'm literally just getting started. I'm just me and that's all I can be, I tried, but Angelique played really well, out of her mind, and I look forward to continuing to be out here. I'm really happy for Angelique, it's amazing,'"

Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the 2018 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14 play Kerber has now won all four major Grandslam (PA)

 

By winning Kerber has now completed three of the four grandslams as she previously won the U.S Open and U.S Open. except the French Open.

 

Speaking after the game she praised Serena for her performance just months after the birth of her child.

Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the 2018 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14. play Kerber all smiles as she lifts the Wimbledon (Reuters)

 

She said, "It's a dream come true, you are such an inspiration for all us, that's amazing and I'm sure you will have your next Grand Slam title very soon.

"I knew I had to play my tennis. I'm the first German after Steffi to have won, that's amazing."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Wimbledon Serena Williams loses final to Kerberbullet
2 Seun Adigun Nigerian Bobsled pilot recognised as first African Winter...bullet
3 Israel Adesanya Meet the Nigerian-New Zealander UFC star who has now...bullet

Related Articles

Sport Serena Williams Is Set to Reclaim Her Leading Role in Tennis
Wimbledon Serena, Nadal set for quarter-finals encounters
Serena Williams Tennis star storms out of court after losing to Osaka in 1st round of Miami Open
Entertainment Rising star takes down idol in first round
Serena Williams Tennis star weds Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Pulse List Top 5 Serena Vs Venus clashes
Serena Williams Venus knocks sister out of Indian Wells
Indian Wells Potro beats Federer to win men's title,Osaka wins women's title
Serena Williams Tennis star returns to action as husband, baby watch
Serena Williams Tennis star is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Sports

LA Lakers have officially unveiled three-time NBA Champion Lebron James on a £116m deal for four years.
Lebron James LA Lakers officially unveil 3-time NBA Champion
Tennis veterans Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams are set for Wimbledon quarterfinals encounters in the men’s and women’s single event respectively.
Wimbledon Serena, Nadal set for quarter-finals encounters
Superstar American boxer Floyd Mayweather has been sued by Zinni Media for failing to show up in Nigeria and Ghana.
Floyd Mayweather American boxer sued by media company for not coming to Nigeria
D’Tigers advance to second round of qualifiers
2019 FIBA World Cup D’Tigers advance to second round of qualifiers