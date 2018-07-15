news

Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the 2018 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14.

Serena emerged as favourite to win another Wimbledon title after she dispatched Julia Görges 6-2, 6-2 in her semifinal while Kerber swept Jeļena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in the other final.

Serena was beaten in straight straights by her German counterpart who won her first Wimbledon title.

Speaking after the defeat Serena was gracious as she stated that this is her first step in her recovery to the top.

She said, "I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today."

''It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappoinited, I'm literally just getting started. I'm just me and that's all I can be, I tried, but Angelique played really well, out of her mind, and I look forward to continuing to be out here. I'm really happy for Angelique, it's amazing,'"

By winning Kerber has now completed three of the four grandslams as she previously won the U.S Open and U.S Open. except the French Open.

Speaking after the game she praised Serena for her performance just months after the birth of her child.

She said, "It's a dream come true, you are such an inspiration for all us, that's amazing and I'm sure you will have your next Grand Slam title very soon.

"I knew I had to play my tennis. I'm the first German after Steffi to have won, that's amazing."