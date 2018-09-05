Pulse.ng logo
Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams advance to US Open semifinal

U.S Open Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams advance to semifinal

Veterans Nadal and Williams are in the semi-finals of the 2018 US Open.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Rafael Nadal aims to win a 18th Grand Slam (New York Times)

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are both through to the semi finals of the ongoing 2018 US Open.

Nadal and Serena had to overcome difficult opponents in Dominic Thiem and Karolina Pliskova to book their place in the last our of the competition.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

It took veteran Rafael Nadal six sets to defeat youngster Dominic Thiem to advance to the semifinal of the US Open.

The game ended 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7 7-6 in favour of Nadal, but the 17 time Grand Slam winner had to come from behind to dismiss his younger opponent who produced some mouth watering Tennis.

The first set ended 6-0 to Thiem much to the surprise of the Tennis world, but the veteran held his nerve with experience in crucial moments to decide the tie.

play Rafael Nadal has set his sights on an 18th Grand Slam (New York)

 

Speaking after the encounter Nadal encouraged Thiem for his effort during the encounter, and stated that he should continue in the same vein.

He said, “It was a great battle, the conditions were tough.

“I tried to stay in the match in some way. In the fourth I just kept going. But I feel so sorry for Dominic. He’s a great guy and a great competitor.”

Serena Williams vs Karolina Pliskova

23 time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams breezed to the semi finals of the US Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Karolina Pliskova.

play Serena Williams is aiming for a 24th Grand Slam title (Getty Images)

 

Williams who is is on course for her 24th Grand Slam stated after the game that she had nothing to lose after all last year she was having a baby.

