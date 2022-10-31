2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

Roman Reigns will once again headline WWE's next pay-per-view when he defends his undisputed title against Logan Paul. Here's all you need to know about the Riyadh showpiece.

WWE is headed back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel which will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

The Tribal chief will come up against the Youtube star to defend his undisputed Universal title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

WWE's Crown Jewel events are notorious for recruiting legends and outsiders for rare appearances with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, Goldberg, and WBO champion Tyson Fury having previously appeared at the show.

Other notable matches to look forward to on the card includes a sequel to Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley from the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, a steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross and a clash of the giants could possibly be in the works between Braun Strowman and Omos.

Here's a look at all the confirmed fixtures for next Saturday's showpiece:

Undisputed WWE universal championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Logan Paul

Paul made his first appearance since SummerSlam on an episode of SmackDown in September and since then, the YouTube star has set his sights on the top and challenged Reigns. WWE hosted a press conference in Las Vegas on Sept. 17 that formally set the groundwork for Crown Jewel's main event.

Raw women's championship - Bayley (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair (Last Man Standing match)

Undisputed tag team championships - The Usos (Champions) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland)

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

There is no love lost between Lesnar and Lashley. The beast and the almighty Lashley collided at the 2022 Royal Rumble in a WWE championship match.

Lashley emerged victorious to kickstart his second reign as WWE champion and Lesnar has not forgotten the taste of defeat. The former UFC champion made an unexpected return to Raw and leveled Lashley leaving him vulnerable in his United States championship defense that same evening.

Seth Rollins won the title from Lashley and avoided backlash as Lashley had his eyes focused on revenge against Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel cage match)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

The Nigerian giant made it very clear to his manager MVP that Strowman was his target, as there can only be one true giant in the WWE.

Strowman officially challenged Omos on the Oct. 21 episode of SmackDown but Omos appears to have the upper hand, effortlessly shoving Strowman out of the ring in the first physical encounter between the two.

The O.C. (A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) vs. Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio)

United States Championship -Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Matt Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Elias

