ADVERTISEMENT

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Lens’ Ligue 1 title charge is being led by a core of African players, but the club, which has played host to greats like John Utaka, Rigobert Song, and Papa Bouba Diop, is no stranger to the continent’s greatness. 

Lens incredible run sees then 2nd on the Ligue 1 table breathing down PSG's neck
Lens incredible run sees then 2nd on the Ligue 1 table breathing down PSG's neck

Lens&rsquo; 3-1 win over PSG meant that they moved to within four points of the league leaders and have now gone eight matches without a loss in Ligue 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Make no mistake, despite their modest finances and reputation, they are definitely now in a title race with the oil-backed big spenders from Paris.

This all seems incredible since Lens were still playing in Ligue 2 as recently as 2020.

Even more incredible is the fact that Lens were promoted to the first division after the league season was cut short with 10 games to go, with Lens having only three points more than the team in fifth place at the time.

But for all the strangeness in Lens&rsquo; adventure to a possible Ligue 1 title, one thing about the club remains very familiar, and that is their dedication to having a core built around brilliant African stars.&nbsp;

Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana, the team's captain, has been in outstanding form for Les Sang et Or, with incredible midfield performances alongside his Ghanaian midfield partner Salis Abdul Samed, who was a contender for man of the match when Lens defeated PSG.

Seko Fofana has been a rock in midfield for Lens
Seko Fofana has been a rock in midfield for Lens AFP

Their Congolese goalkeeper Brice Samba and Malian wing-back Massadio Haiara have helped them to eight clean sheets with only 11 goals conceded, which is the lowest tally in the league.

They also have Cameroonian midfielder Jean Onana, as well as Cape Verdean defender Steven Fortes who have played crucial bit-part roles as Lens try to keep up with PSG at the top of the table

The last time Lens finished this high in Ligue 1 and came this close to winning the league, they had some of the continent's most reputable names on their squad list.

They had 2002 African Player of the Year El Hadji Diouf, as well as his national teammates Ferdinand Coly and Pape Sarr and the Malian duo of Adama Coulibaly and Daouda Jabi.

Senegalese sensation El Hadji Diouf won the African POTY award twice while playing for Lens
Senegalese sensation El Hadji Diouf won the African POTY award twice while playing for Lens AFP

Coly and Coulibaly had already made history with the club alongside Ghanaian midfielder Alex Nyarko, being part of their first ever UEFA Champions League campaign in 1999/2000.

By the time Lens played in the UCL again in the 2002/03 season, they had added Nigerian forward John Utaka, Senegal’s Papa Bouba Diop (whose number at the club has been retired), and Abdoulaye Faye, Cameroonian captain Rigobert Song, Malian legend-to-be Seydou Keita, and Ivorian forward Dagui Bakari to the first team.

Nigerian forward John Utaka made the club a household name in the country
Nigerian forward John Utaka made the club a household name in the country AFP

Even when Lens won its first, and so far only, Ligue 1 title, it did so with the likes of Nigeria&rsquo;s Wilson Oruma, Cameroon&rsquo;s Marc-Vivien Foe, and Madagascar&rsquo;s Herve Arsène, whose son Faed also played for the club.&nbsp;

Additionally, they served as a stopgap home for other African talents like current Cameroonian internationals Enzo Ebosse, ex-defender Benoit Assou-Ekoto, ex-goalkeeper Charles Itandje, and legendary forwards François Omam-Biyik and Joseph-Désiré Job.

They also had Guinean forward Titi Camara, Mali&rsquo;s Djimi Traore, Ivory Coast&rsquo;s Bonaventure Kalou, Serge Aurier, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.&nbsp;

Serge Aurier joined Lens as a 13-year-old and played for the first team for three seasons
Serge Aurier joined Lens as a 13-year-old and played for the first team for three seasons AFP

From the late 90s to the mid 2000s, there were few teams that served as launching pads for African talents as prominently as Lens did, and they reaped the benefits of having some of the continent&rsquo;s finest players.&nbsp;

With the team&rsquo;s performance in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season looking to go down in the club&rsquo;s history as one of the most memorable seasons, it is hard to look past Lens&rsquo; African core and the fruits of the club&rsquo;s belief in the continent again.&nbsp;

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lens incredible run sees then 2nd on the Ligue 1 table breathing down PSG's neck

    Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

  • These are the top five African stars to watch out for as Ligue 1 resumes

    5 African players you must watch as Ligue 1 resumes

  • Manchester United should go for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

    COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

Recommended articles

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers played a draw on derby day

Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers played a draw on derby day

TRANSFERS: Celta Vigo set to sign Gil Vicente striker

TRANSFERS: Celta Vigo set to sign Gil Vicente striker

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker

TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manchester United should go for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

These are the top five African stars to watch out for as Ligue 1 resumes

5 African players you must watch as Ligue 1 resumes

Lens incredible run sees then 2nd on the Ligue 1 table breathing down PSG's neck

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core