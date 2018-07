news

Croatia beat England 2-1 in a tensed semi-final game to reach the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The Croats had to come back from a goal down after Kieran Trippier put England in the lead in the fifth minute.

Ivan Perisic levelled for Croatia in the 68th minute to force the game into extra-time.

Mario Mand┼żukic netted the winner for Croatia in the 109th minute to take Croatia to the final where they will face France.

Details shortly...