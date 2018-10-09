Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Wayne Rooney says Lionel Messi better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney Manchester United legend picks Messi ahead of Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney put away sentiments about sharing a dressing room with Ronaldo as he proclaimed Messi the best ever.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney play

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

(Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has stated than Lionel Messi is the best player of all time snubbing Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi put on a masterful performance against English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League which earned him praise from media outlets and professional footballers.

Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates for several years before the Portugal captain departed for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2009 after they lost the to a Messi led Barcelona side in the Champions League final.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi is still consistent among the best players in world football (Andy Hooper Daily Mail)

 

In a report by the Daily Mail, when asked who is the best player of all time, Rooney opted for Messi above anyone else.

 He said, “In my eyes, they are the best team ever and Messi is the best player ever.

"What he gets to do is incredible. Messi has just got a bit of everything."

Rooney was also of the opinion that if his Manchester United side had faced any other team in the Champions League finals of 2009 and 2011 they would have been victorious.

play Roanldo was ignored as the best player in the world by his former teammate (AS)

 

He said, “In both games, if we had been against any other team but Barcelona you would have fancied us to win.”

Comparing Ronaldo to Messi, Rooney stated the qualities and attributes the two superstars possess and why he still rates the Barcelona man over his former teammate.

“Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer.

“Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touch, getting in the box and scoring goals.

Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney play Rooney played against Lionel Messi in two Champions League finals (Getty Images)

 

“Messi a bit of everything - you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I'm probably still walking on the pitch he's scoring. So he is probably the best.”

Rooney has left the shores of Europe as he continues his career in the with the United States Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United as Messi continues to put in Player of the Week performances in the Champions League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Related Articles

Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins UEFA Champions League Player of the Week
Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week again
Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory over Super Eagles
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus sign Real Madrid star
Lionel Messi Ferdinand hails Barcelona star for performance against Tottenham
Lionel Messi Barcelona star sets 2 records against Alaves
Lionel Messi Barcelona star says he needs to improve on penalties
UEFA Champions League Twitter reactions as Lionel Messi hattrick for Barcelona streamrolls PSV
Lionel Messi Barcelona star reveals closest teammate since departure of Xavi and Iniesta

Football

Moses Simon
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward confident of victory ahead of Libya clash
Game over: Argentina's Lionel Messi walking off the pitch after their 4-3 defeat to France at the World Cup.
Football World Cup expectations a 'sufferance' for Argentina, Messi
Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of international duty
Football Man Utd's Matic pulls out of Serbia duty
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes current manager Jose Mourinho (pictured) still has the backing of the club and its fans
Football Mourinho has backing of Man United fans and club, says Moyes
X
Advertisement