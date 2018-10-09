news

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has stated than Lionel Messi is the best player of all time snubbing Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo .

Messi put on a masterful performance against English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League which earned him praise from media outlets and professional footballers.

Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates for several years before the Portugal captain departed for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2009 after they lost the to a Messi led Barcelona side in the Champions League final.

In a report by the Daily Mail, when asked who is the best player of all time, Rooney opted for Messi above anyone else.

He said, “In my eyes, they are the best team ever and Messi is the best player ever.

"What he gets to do is incredible. Messi has just got a bit of everything."

Rooney was also of the opinion that if his Manchester United side had faced any other team in the Champions League finals of 2009 and 2011 they would have been victorious.

He said, “In both games, if we had been against any other team but Barcelona you would have fancied us to win.”

Comparing Ronaldo to Messi, Rooney stated the qualities and attributes the two superstars possess and why he still rates the Barcelona man over his former teammate.

“Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer.

“Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touch, getting in the box and scoring goals.

“Messi a bit of everything - you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I'm probably still walking on the pitch he's scoring. So he is probably the best.”